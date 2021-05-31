Moto G Stylus 5G 2021: Leaked Specs Reveal 256 GB Storage, Ultimate 5G Support

Motorola has made its presence felt in the mounting 5G space with an inherent strength: stylus support.

Actually, only a few handsets come to mind thinking about the best phones that come with a stylus. As such, Motorola's Moto G Stylus 2021, which the phone manufacturer announced in January, is indeed a huge come-on. What's more, the new model is getting a nifty 5G variant.

Moto G Stylus 5G 2021 Specs: Quad Camera, 256 GB storage

According to leaks from TechnikNews' Niis Ahrensmeier, the Moto G Stylus 5G will have a US-only release, and it will carry 256 GB of internal storage. Design-wise, the Moto G Stylus 5G will be similar to the just rolled-out Moto G100. A quad-camera setup is seen at the rear residing in square-shaped module, together with a fingerprint scanner that is rear-embossed, XDA-Developers revealed.

Motorola Moto g Stylus 5G (US only), it's the one @OnLeaks released in January and everyone was confused. Has decent Storage (256 GB)

The renders shown in his tweet reveal the Moto G Stylus 5G as viewed from all angles. A hole is seen in the left corner of the display, showing slim side bezels and a thicker chin than its predecessor models.

Located at the bottom of the Moto G Stylus 5G are a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, stylus bay, and a 3.5-millimeter jack port.

The 5G model's quad cameras look differently arranged, compared to the 4G version, although the leaks did not indicate the actual sensors used--which may or may not be similar to the 4G Stylus, GSM Arena noted.

Moto G Stylus 5G 2021: Snapdragon 480 Chipset-Powered

Obviously, the new Moto G Stylus 5G has a new chipset to support 5G, but the leaks--which mainly showed renders of the phone--did not specify its new system on a chip (SoC) or any other specs or features, except for the amount of onboard storage. Currently the non-5G Moto G Stylus carries the Snapdragon 678 SoC, Gizmo China reported.

But rumors have it that the Snapdragon 480 chipset will run the Moto G Stylus 5G. This is the entry-level Qualcomm chipset seen such handsets as the Vivo Y52, OPPO A74 5G, Nokia X10 and X20. Reports further said that it offer 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and other variants with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, Gizmo China further bared.

Other speculated hardware part of the Moto G Stylus 5G include a 48MP primary lens in the quad cam with an 8MP ultrawide angle camera, 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. A 6.8-inch 60Hz full HD display and a 5,000mAh battery are also provided.

Rumors said that the Moto G Stylus 5G was codenamed "Denver." And while leaks mentioned that the phone will be exclusive to the US, Motorola might decide to release it to other markets under a different name.

Moto G Stylus 5G 2021: Launch Date Still Unknown

Its launch date remains unknown and fans are awaiting for Motorola's official announcement But for a budget 5G handset with a stylus, this is definitely a good choice.

