Moto G100 US Release Date, Specs: New Database Says Snapdragon 870 Included

Moto G100 appeared in Geekbench's latest database, claiming that the new smartphone is the global version of Motorola Edge S. Some speculations also said that the leaked Moto G100 will arrive in the global market.

Motorola Edge S was first launched in China, becoming the world's first gadget that is powered by the latest Snapdragon 870 mobile platform.

Moto GS100 Release Date

According to Gizmo China's latest report, it is also expected to be the most powerful G-series smartphone from Motorola. As of the moment, there is no confirmation yet when will it be launched in the United States.

However, 91 Mobiles stated that it is expected to arrive in the global market by March 11. The Motorola Edge S is already confirmed, unlike the leaked Moto G100 which has the status "rumored."

Moto G100 (Globally) AKA Moto Edge S (China) spotted on geekbench.

-Android 11

-8GB ram

-snapdragon 870

-adreno 650 GPU https://t.co/lXb2AgVEvD pic.twitter.com/nUOlizF07y — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 21, 2021

This means that the device name on Geekbench's latest database is still an unconfirmed gadget. However, Geekbench 5 listing stated that the codename for Moto G100 is "Nio," which is also the one previously used by Motorola Edge S. However, these are all speculations.

Moto G100 Features

Although Moto G100 is still an unconfirmed device, rumors claimed that it is expected to offer a 1.80GHz base frequency. Geekbench's database also revealed that the device's SoC can reach maximum speeds of 3.19GHz.

Motorola Edge S



🔴6.7 inches FHD+ 90Hz IPS LCD display

🔴Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

🔴(64MP+16MP+2MP+ToF) Rear and (16MP+8MP) front cameras

🔴5000mAh Battery | 20W charging. #MotorolaEdgeS #MotoEdgeS #Snapdragon — Swagat samal (@Swagatsamal18) January 26, 2021

The alleged Moto G100 could arrive with Adreno G50 graphics and the latest Snapdragon 870 processor. When it comes to memory, Moto G100 could have 8 GB of RAM and it boots to Android 11 OS. In Geekbench's leaked listing, the device's scored 957 in the single-core test and 2815 in the multi-core test.

This is a great performance for an unconfirmed smartphone since it can rival the high-end flagships today. On the other hand, Moto G100 is expected to have a 6.7-inch version that would offer a 90Hz display with FHD+ resolution and HDR10 support.

Moto G100 to Have a 5G Connection?

Aside from the advanced specs mentioned above, speculations also stated that the alleged Moto G100 could also have a 5G connection, which is currently available to a limited number of smartphones such as the iPhone 12 series.

It might also have a quad-rear camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel sensor. On the other hand, it is expected to deliver a whopping 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging, an IP52 splash-resistance rating, and a headphone jack. Nonetheless, since these are all just rumors, it is still advisable to wait for Motorola's actual announcements before making any conclusion.

