LeBron James Leaks New Beats Studio Buds: Design, Features, Release Date and Price

Beats is expected to launch another true wireless set of earbuds known as the Beats Studio Buds. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James even gave a first look at the new product in action!

Any Beats product is often paired up with a "premium music experience." After its release on the Powerbeats Pro in 2019, Beats now plans to introduce a smaller, sleeker, and even better set of wireless earbuds.

Up to date, Beats does not provide an official statement or announcement on the product. However, leaks and rumors all point out that the wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds are about to be released.

LeBron James Leaks New Beats Studio Buds

Evidence is piling up on the existence of Beats Studio Buds, and so is the fan hype. NBA star LeBron James was even spotted wearing the unreleased wireless earbuds.

The first few photos come from Instagram. These photos are some casual shots of LeBron walking towards his game. At first look, the Beats Studio Buds could easily be overlooked. However, a new post from NBA's official Twitter account showed close-up photos of the basketball player during Game 4 of their playoff series with the Phoenix Suns.

LeBron gets loose for Game 4 as the @Lakers seek 3-1 lead! #NBAPlayoffs • #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/3OpJvqJMm4 — NBA (@NBA) May 30, 2021

Fans could clearly see those white buds on LeBron's ears. Equally evident is the earbud's shape and iconic "b" logo. Lastly, it is exciting to see the new Beats Studio Buds staying in place.

Beats Studio Buds might offer both quality music and hardware performance with its new design.

Read Also: Samsung Beats Apple as Top Smartphone Manufacturer: Galaxy A-Series, S21 Are Top-Sellers!

Beats Studio Buds: Design, Features, Release Date, and Price

9to5mac recently cracked open all the details regarding the Beats Studio Buds. Details include the new design, specs, and possible market debut.

Most details and leaks were found through Apple's interface. First, the iOS 14.6 beta codes showed compatibility to wireless earbuds labeled Beats Studio Buds. Second, the codes also leaked that the Studio Buds comes with noise cancellation features. Lastly, the Beats Studio Buds will feature instant pairing and "Hey Siri" functions through its Apple chip installed, most likely the H1 chip.

Pocket-link also leaked images for the incoming Beats Studio Buds. The new Beats earbuds won't feature a stem and instead uses a dial-type shape with a ridge on the outside. It is expected for the Beats Studio Buds to be available in Black, White, and Red. It might also have replaceable silicone tips. Design-wise, the earbuds have similarities with Samsung Galaxy Buds. Unfortunately, there have been no updates for the charging function on Beats Studio Buds. Consumers are waiting out if these earbuds and their case would feature wireless charging, USB-C, or Lightning port charging.

9to5Mac also reported that these earbuds might launch in June at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021. Although the price is not specified, since the last Powerbeats Pro costs $249.95, Beats Studio Buds is expected to retail at $250.



Related Article: Spotify Music, Podcasts Downloader: How to Download on Apple Watch and Use Offline