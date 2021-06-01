2022 Kawasaki KX112 Engine, Power Specs Revealed; Improved Design Promises Better Performance, Comfort

Kawasaki is revving up the displacement race in the supermini motocross bike range with the announcement of the 2022 Kawasaki KX112. While it is based on the impressive KX100, riders can notice a good number of changes in the roadster than just a mere addition of cubes in the combustion engine.

The Kawasaki KX112 touts a number of new features, as noted by Road Racing World, such as the new 112cc two-stroke engine, stronger transmission, increased cooling performance, revised styling and ergonomics, and those eye-catching Dunlop MX33 tires.

2022 Kawasaki KX112 Engine Power

Such increased engine power would make the KX112 a winning speedster on any race track as it benefits from its stronger low-end torque. Kawasaki zoomed this engine power from 99cc to 112cc by lengthening the KX100's stroke by 5.8mm, while keeping the 52.5mm bore. Such motor changes yielded new jetting for the returning Keihin PWK flat-side 29mm carburetor, Road Racing World further noted.

The KX112 body's ergonomic shape has been designed to allow additional low rpm (revolutions per minute) power. Though such two-stroke mini bikes are popular for its high rpm, Kawasaki has made sure that the KX112 is more rideable and comfortable. The exhaust porting and intake have been designed to add more power at the bottom.

Kawasaki also redesigned the new KX112 to accommodate longer-legged riders.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Power Specs; Leaked Design Shows Resemblance to ZX-25R

2022 Kawasaki KX112 Has Larger, 4mm Crankshaft for Longer Engine Stroke

Kawasaki also revealed that it has added a larger, four millimeter crankshaft in the KX112, which has a much larger offset to accommodate the longer engine stroke, Motocross Action revealed. Due to increased displacement, a bigger water jacket is placed in the cylinder, which will aid in dissipating heat.

The KX112 has a 10.8-inch front suspension that has a fully adjustable, 36-millimeter cartridge inverter fork and a similarly sized rear suspension that is linkage assisted with a fully adjustable piggyback-reservoir shock.

It also has a new six-speed transmission with additional shaft splines, hard-chrome shift-fork ends and new dog gearboxes. The famed Japanese manufacturer claims enhanced durability with better lubrication, with smoother shifts.

A new piston profile is also featured, and this lowers the incidence of seizures on the high-revving motor. The piston ring surface that makes contact with the cylinder has also been altered to enhance break-in. And to lower piston stress, the linking rod is augmented from seven millimeters to 99 millimeters, thus dipping lateral forces on the piston in the two-stroke motor, Ultimate Motorcycling posted.

Needle bearings likewise have better load capacity, allowing a stronger bearing retainer for the small-end needle bearings.

And just like the big bikes, the KX112 has the Dunlop Genmax MX33 tires, a motocross standard for soft-to-intermediate terrain. It offers superior grip, slide control, bump absorption, and improved durability.

2022 Kawasaki KX112 Pricing and Availability

The 2022 Kawasaki KX112 has a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $4,999, which is $350 more than the current KX100. It should be available at your nearest dealer immediately.

Related Article: Motorcycles For Beginners That Would Get People Out On The Road