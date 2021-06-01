Marvel Logo Evolution: 'Captain Marvel' Sequel Gets Epic Logo Change

Marvel Studios has dropped a new update for their upcoming movie. "The Marvels," the sequel to "Captain Marvel" which premiered back in 2019, got a fresh new look that might give fans a little hint as to how the sequel will pan out.

Who Are 'The Marvels'?

Carol Danvers, A.K.A. Captain Marvel, will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it looks like she will be accompanied by two other heroes.

Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau will be joining Captain Marvel in the second installment of her story. It is unknown yet where "The Marvels" fit in the MCU timeline, considering Kamala Khan, A.K.A. Ms. Marvel, already debuted in the MCU with her Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel."

Kamala is a teenage Pakistani-American superhero from Jersey City who has superpowers. She is a huge fan of the Avengers and even adopted the name of her idol and mentor, Captain Marvel.

A grown-up Monica Rambeau, A.K.A. Spectrum--who fans got reacquainted with once again in "WandaVision"--also joins her Aunt Carol in the movie. In the comics, Monica is also known as Captain Marvel, which is a subtle nod to the comic books' storylines.

The official logo of The Marvels has received a slight update.. Its only a minor alteration, the Spectrum symbol over the letter A has been modified to be transparent. The background of the logo has been changed from a fiery orange lens flare to a cosmic blue eruption.. pic.twitter.com/WVePdsZH5q — Marvel Fans Kerala (@MarvelFansIN) May 30, 2021

Marvel Logo Evolution: New 'The Marvels' Logo

The updated movie logo looks fresher and feels more in line with what fans know about the individual Marvels and it could possibly hint at a little easter egg.

The first release of "The Marvels" logo was after the initial announcement of the altered title for the "Captain Marvel" sequel, according to ScreenRant.

Read Also: Marvel 'Eternals' Trailer, Updates and Memes: Twitter Pokes Fun at New Show Over 'Avengers' Connection

The logo had the title in front of a lens-flare type of background. The warm colors of the lens fare felt like a detached design decision that fans felt no connection to and didn't serve to offer much contrast from the already red and gold title.

Spectrum and Ms. Marvel's logos are also integrated into the title design with Monica's emblem in the "A" and Kamala's "S" serving as the letter in the word "Marvels." The Font of the title is carried over from the original Captain Marvel movie.

Here's the old 'The Marvels' logo:

Here's the new "The Marvels" logo:

The new update has swapped the orange lens flare for a blue energy explosion effect. This seems to be a nod to Carol Danvers' tesseract signature energy power. Spectrum and Ms. Marvel's logos are still integrated into the title design and were even cleaned up a bit to feel more part of the logo rather than just being superimposed over the text.

Some fans poetically interpret the design change as Captain Marvel supporting the new younger supers, propelling them forward. Others are speculating that the blue energy is actually a hint at a fourth character, ComicBook said.

Regardless, the blue energy background looks much more cohesive to the stories fans already know. And from a design perspective, it also serves as a good contrast between the title and the background, really making the logo have more depth.

The movie is part of the Marvel Studios' Phase Four of their cinematic universe and is scheduled to be released on November 11 of next year. Nia DaCosta will direct the film.

Related Article: Marvel Logo Evolution: MCU Subtly Drops Logo Changes in Various Shows--Including 'Eternals'