Verizon Free iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S12: Requirements and How to Apply for 5G Upgrade

Who would think getting a new 5G phone, such as the iPhone 12 Mini and Samsung S21 5G, would be this easy?

Verizon, the top U.S. wireless network, is giving away 5G phones in a new campaign announced Tuesday, wherein new and existing customers can trade in their old phones for the new 5G phone on an unlimited plan.

Those who trade in a more recently released smartphone, not older than the iPhone 8 or the Samsung Galaxy S8, will enjoy a $700 price slash off an iPhone, or an $800 discount off an Android phone. The newer your current phone is, the higher the discount you receive, Fortune reported.

Verizon Free iPhone 12 Mini, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

The nice thing is: even if your old phone is cracked or damaged, Verizon will still accept It for trade-in.

How? You just need to be an existing or new subscribers of Verizon's unlimited "Play More," "Do More" or "Get More" data plans, which is priced from $70 to $80 a month. Switchers from other networks to these plans also get a free $300 prepaid Mastercard, which they will receive eight months after sign up. Business customers shall also get a $300 credit to their accounts after a second or third billing cycle. To sign-up, you can visit the Verizon website

However, those who avail of this offer it must noted that the trade-in credit will be applied over the 24-month subscription period, BGR noted. Subscribers will get to experience the benefits of this offer only until the 24 months have lapsed. Those who decide to disengage from the plan within the 24-month lock-in period will have to pay an outstanding amount.

Verizon 5G Unlimited Plans

Verizon's unlimited data plans provide access to the wireless service provider's 5G Ultraband network. Verizon said that the "Play More Unlimited" at $80 a month offers entertainment-focused inclusions, such as 12 months of Apple Arcade/Google Play Pass, 12 months of Discovery +, six months of Apple Music, and the Disney Bundle, providing access to Disney+. ESPN+, and Hulu.

"Do More Unlimited", which costs $80 a month, provides 600GB of Verizon cloud storage in exchange for the entertainment package, with 50 percent off connected device plans.

And if you want to get the perks of both aforementioned plans, you can sign up for the "Get More Unlimited" plan that costs $90 a month. It combines the inclusions of "Play More" and "Do More" while adding 15GB of mobile hotspot data.

This campaign was launched around two months after rival T-Mobile unveiled its own 5G phone trade-in push, offering a Samsung Galaxy A32 and iPhone 12 to subscribers of their own unlimited 5G plans, Fortune added.

Verizon, Other US Carriers Spend Billions for 5G Upgrades

The top carriers in the US--Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T--have been shelling out billions of dollars for 5G network upgrades that could potentially offer 100 times the download speeds of the current 4G LTE networks. These carriers, however, have just begun their 5G roll-outs in a number of cities, with most of their customers still not upgrading their phones to connect to the 5G network.

Verizon had announced that its 5G network has reached the fastest possible speeds of 4Gbps in 71 cities.

