Is Your MacBook Battery Draining Fast? 6 Ways to Improve Battery Life and Avoid Replacement

You do not need to immediately replace your MacBook whenever you experience battery issues. Some could be fixed with some simple solutions. You could also improve your MacBook performance and battery life with a few easy steps!

After the iOS 14.6 update, which caused many battery problems for most iPhone devices, you might want to check your Mac and its recent 11.4 update. If you noticed your Mac having a few battery problems, then don't panic! There might be an easy fix to your MacBook.

PDF Element and Apple Support reported that there are six common battery issues for macOS systems. You might find yourself in the following categories:

6. MacBook Not Charging

Possible Cause: Your wall adaptor might be broken or a little dirty. Watch for indicators like the charger sparking or the LED lights refusing to turn on even if plugged.

Solution: Clean up the charging port and MagSafe connector. You could also try a different wall adapter to plug in your device. If neither solution works, check the MagSafe's pins if they are properly set or get a charger replacement.

5. MacBook Battery Doesn't Charge Up to 100%

Possible Cause: If your Mac charging stalls at 93% to 98% (never reaching 100%), then you might have battery charge calibration or indicator problems. You might need to recalibrate the battery.

Solution: Charge your Mac to its limit, then unplug and use it until the battery drains down to 0%. After five hours, charge and turn on your MacBook; the battery should now be recalibrated.

If this solution does not work, then reset the SMC. Turn off the Mac and press down "Shift" + "Control" + "Option" + "Power" buttons simultaneously for 10 seconds. Release them at once and click the power button once to boot your Mac.

4. MacBook Air Battery Draining Fast

Possible Cause: Your Mac might be running too many apps that eat up your battery. Or, your battery might also be affected by the default settings of a recently added patch.

Solution: Check your battery consumption to get an idea of which apps or settings you need to disable on your Mac. To do this, click on the battery icon on the top right corner of the screen. Click on "Show Percentage." Unless you are using them, turn running apps off to save your battery

3. Battery Alert to "Replace Soon" or "Replace Now"

Possible Cause: Your battery might be due for replacement because it received physical damage or outlived its shelf-life expiration. Check on the following details before making your purchase.

Solution: Open "Apple Menu," "Option," and "About this Mac." Click open "System Information" and "Power." If the battery indicator says "Fair" or "Normal," then you can still use the battery to some extent. However, if it says "Poor" or "Check Battery," it might be better to get a replacement.

2. The Battery Is Not Recognized

Possible Cause: If your Mac's battery charge is completely drained, it shuts itself down and might cause the error of failed registration on the system.

Solution: Plug in your Mac to charge for at least five minutes. This should fix the problem. However, if the issue continues, reset your SMC, as indicated above.

1. Low Battery Notification Doesn't Display

Possible Cause: The user settings for the battery status display was not activated.

Solution: Open "System Preference," "Apple Menu," and "Energy Saver." Check the box for "Show battery status in menu bar" and customize the display timer to your preference.



