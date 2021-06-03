Tesla Model 3, Model Y Loose Bolts Issue: How to Know If You Need to Return Your Car?

Tesla is recalling nearly 6,000 of their EV cars because of loose bolts. As a result, these vehicles are at risk of losing tire pressure which could escalate to vehicle damage.

Cnet reported that a few thousand Tesla car owners would need to work with Tesla Service for the ongoing recall. Although the company said that it is a "very rare circumstance," the loose bolts will lead to the brake caliper to separate and make contact with the wheel. This could lead to the tire losing pressure and escalate to a risk of a crash.

A clear indicator that a Tesla is already damaged is if the owner starts hearing abnormal noise coming from the car. This happens when the caliper, unfortunately, comes in contact with the wheel. Tesla Service said that they are willing to tow these damaged vehicles to the nearest facility for repair.

How to Know If You Need to Return Your Tesla Car?

Reuters reported that there are two models recalled for loose bolts. These cars are the 2019-2021 Tesla Model 3 and 2020-2021 Tesla Model Y vehicles.

Tesla Model 3 is an AWD dual motor engine vehicle. The car has a 353-mile range and could accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds. It is one of the cheaper Tesla vehicles available in the market. CNBC reported that this car was mass-produced to over 700 units to be exported to China. Unfortunately, all of them had to be recalled for the bolt inspection.

Tesla Model Y is also an AWD dual motor engine vehicle. The car has a 326-mile range and could accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. This model, however, is a lot more advanced and expensive than the Model 3 unit. Model Y was the Tesla flagship unit in 2020.

Both units have a safety recall report delivered by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The report by the NHTSA reads:

"[T]he brake calipers of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles are attached to the wheel knuckle using two fasteners. If a fastener is not secured to the correct specification, the fastener may loosen over time and, in very rare circumstances, may become loose enough or separate from the knuckle such that the caliper makes contact with the inner surface of the wheel rim."

Tesla Stocks Plummet

Reports from YouTuber Live Trading by TraderTV Live revealed that Tesla Stocks have plummeted over these last few days. This is because of the series of events involving Elon Musk's tweets and Tesla recalling their cars. Although the market odds keep getting worse, the reports conclude that Tesla still has a chance for a comeback.



Tesla stands as one of the best EV automotive manufacturers in the world. Despite recent events, the company has a strong enough reputation for withstanding a few losses.

Fortunately, Tesla seems willing to repair any potential problems with your vehicle. If you have a Model 3 or Model Y vehicle, immediately contact their Tesla Service to get your car inspected and repaired.

