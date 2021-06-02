2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Colors, Suspension Lift and More: Full Specs Revealed

The 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro looks like a beast that can take on any off-road trail you decide to go.

"Taking the trail less traveled isn't suited for amateurs," as Toyota stated in its press release.

The Toyota Racing Development team got its hands on the new Tacoma and made it Pro. The Japanese car company said it is their next step to evolution. Here's what you should be expecting for this next-level truck:

2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Suspension Lift

The next generation of the Tacoma will be 1.5 inches taller in the front and 0.5 inches taller in the back, Jalopnik noted.

Toyota is employing their TRD-tuned Fox internal bypass shocks. Those are designed to deliver "exceptional on- and off-road performance" and that is what gives the Tacoma its taller suspension lift.

The new suspension lift will allow the truck to trail through off-road courses with more ease. It has a 36.4-degree approach angle, a 24.7-degree departure angle, and a 26.60-degree breakover angle which allows it to pretty much go through any rough terrain.

Look at those upper control arms on the 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro! The embossed badging is new too. #toyota #tacoma #trdpro pic.twitter.com/uOW6uSWEZi — Ed Kim (@ekimap) June 2, 2021

The Tacoma's new machine-forged TRD upper control arms allow the Fox shocks to adjust to the angle of the ball-joint mount, making the shocks use the additional rebound stroke given by the lift.

2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Colors

The 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro is getting an exclusive color called Electric Lime Metallic. The color really is what it says it is, with its bright hue that stands out but doesn't look offensive to the eyes.

Other colors buyers can choose from include Super White, Magnetic Gray metallic, and Midnight Black Metallic.

The styling also gets some new upgrades. Toyota says:

"Tacoma TRD Pro will still greet the world with a heritage-inspired front grille with color-keyed surround. Available new hood graphics complement the blacked-out hood scoop. TRD Pro will also feature a color-keyed rear bumper, door handles and power outside mirrors with turn signal indicators, while black overfenders will marry the dual-color styling theme."

The @Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro’s new color is just the best. It needs to proliferate to things like the GR 86. @therealautoblog pic.twitter.com/uGeeIvCHFQ — Joel Stocksdale (@GeekyGearhead99) June 2, 2021

The blacked-out tires is also just a lovely touch that just makes the truck look even more large and incharge. The stamping at the rear panel of the truck look very satisfying as well. The words "TRD" and "Pro" are put in a sleek manner.

The badges are also updated. Toyota has scrapped the TRD Pro door badge and a "Tacoma" badge has been added to the front door. The finish of the badges are still black.

Other 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Specs

The "fan-favorite," as Toyota called it, has 6-speed manual transmission. The "ever-popular" 6-speed automatic will be available for the Tacoma TRD Pro.

If you're a fan of the lovely growl cars make, you get more of that with the TRD-tuned cat-back exhaust.

The truck will be housing the standard 3.5-liter V6 engine, with Toyota's innovative VVT-iW technology and Atkinson-cycle combustion for maximum efficiency.

You also get the D-4S fuel injection that employs both direct injection and port injectors.

All of this will give you an impressive output of 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of peak torque.

The new Tacoma is fitted with FOX 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks. The TRD pro aluminum front skid plate provides additional trail protection while sporting the lovely TRD letters in red.

Even the LED headlights on the new Tacoma are updated with sequential turn signals that have the TRD Pro inserts. Fog up in the rocky mountains will be no problem with Rigid Industry LED fog lights.

To up the Pro-ness of the Tacoma TRD Pro, it also comes equipped with a Multi Terrain Monitor that allows you to display what the front, rear, and side cameras are picking up on an 8-inch multimedia touchscreen.

2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, Trail Edition get more off-road goodness: pic.twitter.com/gyKVdfvUO3 — Autoblog (@therealautoblog) June 3, 2021

That touch screen supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa, so you'll never lose the jam while you're out off-roading.

Inside, black-leather-trimmed heated front seats await the driver and the passenger. TRD Pro logos are smattered modestly on the headrests, the shift knob, and the all-weather floor mats, just in case you forget you're in a Pro.

A power moonroof comes standard, Toyota said. And if you get the automatic transmission models, your Tacoma TRD Pro gets fitted with JBL Premium Audio.

With all of these new bells and whistles, of course safety is still very important and Toyota goes into great detail in their press release about their compliance to safety standards.

Pricing has not been released yet but Jalopnik says it can be expected to hit the $44,325 price range. That's the starting price for Tacomas currently.

