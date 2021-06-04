Spotify 'Only You' Explained: Audio Birth Chart, Dream Dinner Party, and New Blend Feature

Spotify users know that the app releases "Wrapped" at the end of every year to show your year in audio-overview.

For many listeners, music is very personal and a reflection of how you feel. To see the amalgamation of all your experiences when Spotify 'Wrapped" rolls out feels very intimate. For some, it could be a hilarious synopsis of their year that they want to share with their friends.

That was what a lot of users did last year, sharing their "Wrapped" posts on social media, and Spotify wants to recreate that personal feeling all year long.

Spotify 'Only You'

The Swedish company's new digital experience called "Only You" gives users personalized playlists in sharable form, explains The Verge. A new feature called "Blend" will also allow two friends to automatically merge their musical tastes into playlists.

Spotify goes more in depth with six new ways you can go about your listening experience:

1. Your Audio Birth Chart

Get ready to know your musical chart of cosmic proportions. Spotify said your Sun sign is the artist you listened to the most over the last six months. The artist for your Moon sign is the one that best shows your emotional or vulnerable side. Your Rising sign will have one artist that you've recently connected with.

And who said Birth Charts can't tell you who you really are?

2. Your Dream Dinner Party

Spotify will let you choose three artists you would want to invite to the dinner party of your dreams. Spotify will then create a personalized Spotify Mic for each of the artists in your trio to set the mood for your lovely meal.

3. Your Artist Pairs

Find unique audio pairings that you've listened to recently that show your range of listening interests.

4. Your Song Year

This experience shows you your musical time travel escapades by basing when the music you listen to is from.

5. Your Time of The Day

Discover the music and podcast you listen to at specific times of the day. Early bird or a night owl, find the best tunes for the time of the day.

6. Your Genres/Topics

See the combination of music and podcast genres that just sets your listening taste apart from the rest.

Even after the campaign is over, the "Only You" hub. Fans can also see what their favorite artist's listeners and fans are listening to, what time, and where.

Spotify 'Blend'

"Blend," currently in beta, is a new way for friends to merge their musical tastes into one glorious curated playlist "made just for them," Spotify emphasized.

The fun thing is the playlist grows with each user over time depending on how their listening changes. First head over to the "Made For You" hub on your mobile and tap "Create Blend." You can then invite a friend to blend with and you'll be given a single-use invitation you can send to them. Each friend gets a new invitation. Once your friend accepts the invite and joins Blend, Spotify will go ahead and generate a custom tracklist based on the songs you already love plus some recommendations based on both of your preferences and tastes.

If you want to know who has influenced the track choice, it's easy to check who by looking at the profile icon next to the track. Spotify is really going above and beyond making each user feel more connected to their songs and their friends and family.

