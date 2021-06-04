iPhone 11 Priced at $0! Verizon Requirements to Get Apple Phone for Free Without Trade-In

That dream phone you might have had two years ago can be yours at no cost! And unlike the current iPhone or Android 5G models Verizon is dangling for an unlimited plan, you don't need to do a trade-in to get this 2019 premium Apple handset for a limited time.

That's an immensely awesome deal even if the iPhone 11--the world's top-selling smartphone of 2019 based on Omdia Research figures published on Phone Arena--is not 5G-ready.

iPhone 11 at $0 Cost: How to Snag the Verizon Deal

However, the caveat is that you need to meet a few conditions, such as opening that similar unlimited plan from $80 to $90 a month. The Phone Arena report said there are no number port-ins involved, but the savings will be applied to your Verizon account as bill credits if you choose to purchase the phone on retail or divide the $600 cost spread across the 24 months of required subscription.

Verizon had offered the same deal on the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 12 Mini, and this would be the first time the network will make such offer for the still fast 4G-LTE, 6.1-inch iPhone 11. With $0, you can still get the immense power of Apple's A13 Bionic hexa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

iPhone 11: Key Features and Specs

Its display has a resolution of 828 x 1,792 pixels with True Tone technology and a wide color gamut, Gizmo China revealed. The cameras have a 12MP main sensor with f/1.8 focal aperture, phase detection auto focus, optical image stabilizer, and a Quad-LED flash in a big, square-based camera module that includes two sensors. With a stronger chipset, the iPhone 11 also has a beefy battery, with better performance and battery life. It supports wireless charging, although it is faster to charge if the lightning cable is used.

Design-wise, the iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch diagonal and narrow bezels on three sides. It has a 7000-series aluminum frame with a glass-made back. It also offers water resistance with IP68 certification, up to two meters deep.

Obviously, however, the iPhone 11 pales in comparison to the more current models, even to the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, if we consider such key specs as screen resolution, imaging and overall handset quality.

Why the iPhone 11 is Still a Top Choice at No Cost

But the larger iPhone 11 display would be a significant factor in stringent user choice, including strong A13 Bionic processor, all at no cost. It is worth noting that in the Phone Arena report, the iPhone 11 Pro is currently out of stock on the Verizon website. The iPhone 11 Pro Max and all of the iPhone 12 product line are all being sold at regular prices.

It is also necessary to note that only the entry-level 4GB RAM, 64GB storage is included in the $0 cost, no-trade-in Verizon offer. The 128GB and 256GB storage variants of the iPhone 11 would cost just about $50 and $150 respectively after the $600 has been slashed from their regular prices.

