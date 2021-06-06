Amazon Prime Day Show 2021: Requirements and Where to Watch Billie Eilish, H.E.R, Kid Cudi in Music Festival

Amazon Prime Day 2021 will be streaming a three-part Prime Day Show featuring artists Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi.

Amazon Music announced the lineup on Twitter last Thursday, revealing the star-studded show which will be available starting June 17. The best part is viewers don't need to be Prime members to stream the three episodes.

Amazon Prime Day Show Performers

Ryan Redington, VP of music industry at Amazon Music, shared that working with the three artists, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi for their Prime Day show has been incredible as they brought their music to life through "imaginative experiences," Gadget reported.

The three shows created by the artists are unlike anything Amazon has ever done before, Redington shared. The three performances are said to fuse performance and storytelling and take the viewers to worlds inspired by Paris, the Dunbar Hotel, and outer space.

Billie Eilish Prime Day Performance

Billie Eilish's performance was produced by Fremantle and Amazon Studios, International Business Times reported. Director Sam Wrench and Eilish herself conducted the 27-minute performance.

Gadget said that the cinematic performance is a tribute to the timeless Parisian long-gone era and will feature new music from Eilish's upcoming album, "Happier Than Ever."

H.E.R.

Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, known by her stage name H.E.R., had her 25-minute episode produced by Fremantle, Wolf + Rothstein, and Amazon Studios, according to IB Times.

She's taking the audience back to the Dunbar Hotel, a culturally significant hub for the Los Angeles Black community in the 1930s and '40s. Prominent figures to be hosted in the Dunbar Hotel include musicians Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, and Billie Holiday.

H.E.R. brings back the iconic hotel in her imagining of how it would look like now in 2021, Gadget added. She will be performing new music from her album "Back Of My Mind."

Kid Cudi

The 25-minute episode by Kid Cudi is produced by Fremantle, Wolf + Rothstein, Mad Solar, and Amazon Studios. Wrench will be at the helm and Ashely Edens is the executive producer, IBTimes said.

This outer space performance will bring you with Kid Cudi as he departs Earth to establish a new community on the moon.

Performing his new album "Man on the Moon III," Cudi has collaborated with the International Space Orchestra--the world's first orchestra composed of space scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute, and the International Space University--as his backing band.

Talk about a cosmic performance!

Where to Watch Amazon Prime Day Show 2021

The three episodes will be available starting June 17 and will be up for the next 30 days. Amazon Music and Prime members can access the playlist through their Amazon devices like Fire TV, Echo Show, and Fire tablets on Amazon Prime Video.

Non-Amazon Prime members can also stream it on Twitch and IMDb TV.

