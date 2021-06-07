'Demon Slayer' Game: Hinokami Chronicles Trailer, Character Screenshots, Skills, and More!

If you're a fan of the "Kimetsu no Yaiba" animated series, then you're going to love this latest update. Aniplex released a trailer for their new game called "Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppu Tan," or translated to English as "Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles." Here is a first look at the Characters, Gameplay, Skills, Screenshot, and Game Trailer!

Over a year now, the anime series "Kimetsu no Yaiba" continues to gain popularity thanks to its amazing storyline and fantastic animation effects. It has breathtaking visuals of semi-realistic effects on lightning, electricity, fire, and water (the current elements commonly used in the series.)

The newly teased game "Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppu Tan" seems to live up to its anime's reputation. The overall art style used resembles the anime style completely, however, in a 3D setting.

Here is a first look on "Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppu Tan."

'Demon Slayer' Game Characters

The game is currently being developed, however, Twinfinite reported that playable characters would include:

Tanjiro Kamado and Nezuko

Inosuke Hashibira

Zenitsu Agatsuma

Giyu Tomioka

Sabito and Makomo

Sakonji Urodaki

Shinobu Kocho

Kyojuro Rengoku,

You might also unlock special game mode characters like:

Kimetsu Gakuen Tanjiro Kamado

Kimetsu Gakuen Nezuko Kamado

Kimetsu Gakuen Giyu Tomiyoka

Kimetsu no Yaiba Gameplay

The game is teased to have multiple game modes! Gematsu gave a seven-minute video on the "Versus Mode" of the game. It is a fighting game-type where players can select up to two characters to toggle across in-fight. A different mode might feature one versus one character selections instead.



The goal for the versus game is to defeat your enemy by dropping their life bars to zero or surviving the timer period, with whoever having the bigger life bar wins. First to get three match wins will win the whole game.

'Demon Slayer' Game Skills

Among the skills identified in the gameplay, each character has a basic attack, special attack, tumble, dodge and counter. Getting consecutive hit points on your enemy will charge a yellow bar, indicating the character's special move.

Pro tip: use your characters to create combo attacks! For example, use your second character to defend, then alternate to your first character to charge up a new skill. You can also use your second character as a shield against chain-hit combos.

'Demon Slayer' Character Screenshots

Gameatsu teased a lot of screenshots for the gameplay. Their gallery, however, mainly features the special characters from "Kimetsu Gakuen." It is uncertain whether the new version for Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Giyu are skin effects or new player additions to the game. However, it is confirmed that this new version will have different attacks and special moves from the "original version."

'Demon Slayer' Game Trailer

Are you excited? "Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppu Tan" is playable for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. However, the game is scheduled for release in Japan and Asia only. No announcements have been made for Western countries' release. The West will probably get their game after the local arm of Sega in Asia has finalized the game production.



