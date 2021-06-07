Did You Lose Your AirPods? Apple iOS 15 Makes it Easier to Find Your Lost Earbuds!

Apple did not forget about their AirPods when they announced the slew of new features coming with the latest iOS 15.

Scheduled for September, the new iOS 15 features integrated with the AirPods will amplify users' listening experience with conversation boost, Siri announce notifications, and spatial audio. And finding your lost AirPods will be easier too!

Find My AirPods

AirPods users have, at one point or another, lost their wireless earphones--be it accidentally misplacing them or losing one while falling asleep in the car. It can be a little tricky to look for them at times, but don't worry, it happens to the best of us.

Apple's Find My feature now has new capabilities to locate your earbuds. Even devices that have been turned off or erased. Family and friends can also keep an eye on their loved ones by live-streaming their location when it is shared.

Separation Alerts will let the user know if they leave an AirTag, an Apple device, or Find My network accessory behind in an unfamiliar location, like a restaurant or your dentist's office.

What's even great is now AirPods Pro and AirPods Max are supported by the Find My Network and it's got a few tweaks, according to LaptopMag.

You'll be able to use Find My Network in iOS 15 to find lost AirPods. #WWDC21 pic.twitter.com/eukKnOzk7s — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) June 7, 2021

Aside from sending out a ping noise so you can play a round of digital Marco Polo with your device, the new iOS feature allows the earbuds to send out a Bluetooth beacon to other iDevices and MacBooks in the expansive Find My network.

Your AirPods will then broadcast their location and if you're nearby, they'll start making that ping noise to let you know if you're getting warmer or colder.

Lastly, this one's quite a good one, the Find My app will ping you with a separation alert when you've left your AirPods behind and you won't need to retrace your steps too much.

What are Conversation Boost, Spatial Audio, and Announce Notification?

Ambient sound can now be reduced using computational audio, the listening and call experience using AirPods will be much more enjoyable.

With the new "Conversation Boost" feature, voice calls will be much easier. Users hard of hearing or even users who are taking calls in noisy environments can now adjust the amount of ambient noise allowed into the soundstage, according to LaptopMag.

iOS 15 makes AirPods get easier to find, adds Conversation Boost https://t.co/3To2Lstnd0 by @edfromfreelance pic.twitter.com/9JHTom4c9E — Cult of Mac (@cultofmac) June 7, 2021

Spatial audio and dynamic head tracking also become quite special with the new technology offering users a mover immersive, three-dimensional soundstage. Spatial audio will be available on TV OS, the upcoming Mac IS and M1-powered MacBooks. Apple Music, with the little razzle dazzle of the Dolby Atmos, can also make your music listening experience more immersive. According to LatptopMag, selected albums are currently sporting the new tech, including songs from Ariana Grande, J Balvin, and the Weeknd.

Enhanced spatial audio for Dolby Atmos music (with head tracking) coming in iOS 15 for AirPods Pro/Max pic.twitter.com/eicoZFRxJj — Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) June 7, 2021

Siri can now read you more important notifications as well. Siri can already read messages via the Announce Messages feature and Apple decided to take it up a notch.

You can also have Siri read your shopping list to you when you enter the grocery store.

Worldwide Developers Conference

The Worldwide Dvelopers Conference can be streamed on Apple's YouTube channel, Apple.com, the Apple TV app, and the Apple Developer app.

The WWDC is Apple's five-day long virtual conference, scheduled June 7 to June 11 and you can learn more about it here.

