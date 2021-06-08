iPhone iOS 15 Wallpaper, Memojis: New Updates and Where to Download Wallpaper

Apple users have a lot to look forward to in the iOS 15 update for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad. New features include two different wallpapers and Memoji customization choices. Get a first look at the incoming changes by checking the full details down below.

As 9to5Mac highlighted, you can get the latest iOS 15 beta release accessible to developers and early testers. Interesting new changes for the iOS 15 mainly feature the latest wallpapers and Memoji customization. Other complementary iOS 15 changes that Apple users can expect are also listed.

Apple iOS 15 Wallpaper Download Links

For both iOS 13 and iOS 14, the update released a bunch of new wallpapers for users to choose from. AppleiOS 15, however, only has one new wallpaper. Instead, users get to choose between light mode and dark mode versions of the said wallpaper.

The new wallpaper features shapes and colors resembling an abstract painting. The light mode uses a grey background, while the dark mode uses a navy blue background.

Note that Apple might still add new wallpapers for the incoming months. Apple users can expect this release together with the incoming iPhone 13 or WWDC21.

Read Also: Apple WWDC 2021: Schedule, Where to Watch, How to Sign Up for Labs

Apple iOS 15 Memojis: New Updates

Apple is adding customization content for the user's Memoji function. In another 9to5Mac report, there are many different levels of customization for Momoji with the iOS 15. Specific customization features added are:

Clothing: Over 40 new outfit choices reflecting the style, mood, and season fashion.

Multicolored Headwear: Memoji headwear or hats could be customized to three different colors based on primary, secondary, and accents of the hat

New accessibility: Three new accessibility options to represent yourself with a soft helmet, oxygen tubes, or cochlear implants are added.

New glasses: Three new glasses options with heart, star, and retro shape are also made available. Glasses frame and lenses are customizable

New stickers: Nine new Memoji stickers have been added, too.

Two different eye colors: The Memoji could now be customized to have heterochromia eyes.

Note that color customization on Memoji uses a color spectrum, so you can accurately pick your own color and shade

Other iOS 15 Features

Engadget posted a video for some of the changes and new additions on iOS 15. This is a video clip on what has been announced at the WWDC 2021 keynote. New features on iOS 15 include:

Spatial Audio in FaceTime: This accurately echoes the sound of the speaker according to their position on FaceTime call.

FaceTime Background blur: There is an improved camera focus on the Apple user during FaceTime call.

Android users can join FaceTime call: Apple users can generate a link for their FaceTime call that Android users can open in their web browser.

SharePlay: Users can share multimedia content, like watching a movie or listening to Apple Music, together with someone on a FaceTime call. FaceTime call members will share the same play/pause buttons for the duration of SharePlay

Screen sharing: This is to share to other FaceTime members what the iPhone is currently browsing in real-time, including streaming games.

Notification Summary: On the iPhone Lock screen, a brief description of selected notifications will be available.



These are only some of the new and exciting features Apple has to offer for their incoming iOS 15 updates.

