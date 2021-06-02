Apple WWDC 2021: Schedule, Where to Watch, How to Sign Up for Labs

One of the biggest tech events for the year, the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2021, is less than a week away! This event marks the day when Apple announces some of its biggest projects for the coming months.

The WWDC 2021 is an event Apple said "kicks off with exciting reveals, inspiration, and new opportunities." Apple holds this event to get in touch with the worldwide developer community for an in-depth look at the future of their technologies, directly from Apple Park.

The hype for the event is growing big as the #WWDC21 hashflag goes live on Twitter, a week ahead of its schedule!

Apple WWDC 2021 Schedule and What to Expect

It is expected that Apple would share its plans for future improvements on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and even the iPhone 13. In addition, a report from Bloomberg claims that Apple is also scheduled to reveal its upgraded mobile software featuring a redesigned iPad Home Screen, updated Lock Screen, and additional privacy protection for its users.

During the WWDC 2021, Apple developers would also share their insights, tools, technologies, and frameworks they use for Apple innovation. The conference will help other developers with a hands on-guidance on building platform-differentiating apps and games.

The complete schedule of events, along with their dates and time, is available in this article.

Apple WWDC 2021: Where to Watch Online

The Apple keynote event for WWDC 2021, scheduled on Monday, June 7, will be streamed on Apple.com, the Apple TV app, and YouTube. Listed below is the YouTube video stream for the event, scheduled to go live in a few days.



In the past years, WWDC was traditionally held at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Apple charged approximately $1,599 for the entry ticket of the event. However, since 2020 the program has moved online and developers can join this event free of charge.

How to Sign Up for Labs in Apple WWDC 2021

As mentioned before, WWDC21 will have interactive labs and events for its developers. As Mac Rumors noted, events such as "session videos, 1-on-1 labs, Coding & Design Challenges" will be available for participants.

To those who want to sign up for labs, they can directly sign up in Developer app. It will also provide notifications about upcoming appointments.

Apple just released its Developer App that features the highlights, sub-rooms and stickers for the event. You can download yours for free in the App Store using your iPhone or iPad. You can sign up for the WWDC 2021 lab events in the Apple Developer App.

Save the date and download your Apple Developer App now! Get a chance to hear not only the latest news straight from Apple official channels but also dive deeper into what the Apple platform plans to offer for the year 2021. Remember to grab the chance to join Apple Worldwide Developer Conference 2021, especially since it's for free!

