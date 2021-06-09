Facebook Down? Where to Check Updates After FB, Instagram and WhatsApp Outage

If you find that you can't connect to Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp, you're not the only one.

More than a thousand users worldwide have reported massive outages on the social media websites and apps on Wednesday. This includes people in the United States, Morocco, Mexico, Bolivia, and Brazil, The Daily Mail said.

It is unclear if these web blackouts are related to the other massive internet blackout that occurred last Tuesday, which brought down hundreds of websites worldwide. That blackout was caused by an unnamed IT customer for Fastly--the U.S. cloud-computing company--who changed their settings and a software bug prevented millions of people from accessing sites like Amazon, Spotify, Netflix, BBC, and even the White House.

As of writing, Facebook has not given any additional comments about the problem.

How to Tell If Facebook Down

According to Lifewire, it could be difficult to figure out if losing connection to Facebook or to any of its sister companies is simply an isolated problem or a problem everyone else is experiencing. But if you know where to check, it would be easier to figure out.

Here are a few ways to check if Facebook itself is down:

1. Check the Facebook Platform Status Page.

The Facebook Platform Status page will inform you of "major disruptions," '"some disruptions," and if anything is "resolved." It will also explain some of these issues briefly.

Lifewire noted that this page is hosted by Facebook. Depending on the problem they're having, the information may not be as up-to-date, so go check their time stamps.

2. Head to Twitter and Check Hashtags for Facebook Down, Instagram Down, Or Whatsapp Down

Do check the timestamps to see if other people are also experiencing the issues the same time you are. You can also take the time to check Facebook's Twitter page to see if they've posted any updates regarding the website and app issue. Furthermore, better check Instagram and WhatsApp if they tweeted about a problem, too.

If you can't access Twitter, and other popular websites are also inaccessible, it could mean two things: something's wrong with your Internet Service Provider or the websites are having another major blackout.

3. Use DownDetector, Down For Everyone Or Just Me, downrightnow, Is It Down Right Now?, or Outage.Report.

Sites like DownDetector, Down For Everyone Or Just Me, downrightnow, Is It Down Right Now? or Outage.Report are third-party "status checker" websites that can help you find out if other users are also reporting issues with Facebook or any other website. If no one else is reporting issues, then the problem is more likely on your end, Lifewire said.

Read Also: Twitter vs. Facebook: 5 Tweet Reactions Rumored, Angry Expression Missing?

How to Connect Back to Facebook

If you find that Facebook is working well for everyone else except you, you can do the following steps:

1. Make sure you are actually visiting the official website.

Make sure you're entering www.facebook.com and not some website pretending to be Facebook or a third-party website.

2. Try the app

If you cannot open Facebook from your web browser, try using the app. Make sure it is also the official app for Android or iOS. The same goes for WhatsApp or Instagram.

If you haven't, check the web browser on your smartphone or tablet to check if you can connect to the website.

3. Do a quick browser restart

Go ahead and close all of your browser windows, wait 30 seconds, open one window, and then try accessing Facebook again, Lifewire added.

Do the same to your Facebook app if you're on a tablet or smartphone. Make sure you're actually closing the app and not just making it run in the background.

If the app or the browser is not closing, you can go ahead and try restarting your entire device and try accessing the website and app again.

4. Clear your browser's cache and cookies.

Simply put, try clearing your cache and cookies since it might be slowing down your access to the sites.

Facebook and Messenger Down!? Even the URL of Facebook is unaccessible.#facebookdown — Kenneth Condes (@K1netics) June 9, 2021

5. Scan your computer for malware

checking for malware can also reveal if anything else is amiss with your device.

If Facebook does inform its users of problems, all you can do now is wait for them to resolve those problems. If the problem is on your end, report the problem to Facebook or your local service provider if you're sure it isn't a problem with your device specifically.

Related Article: WhatsApp New Features: How to Use Double Speed, Flash Call, and 'Laugh it Off' Animated Sticker Pack