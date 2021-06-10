Lego Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Gets Life-Size Version: Here's How You Can Build Your Own Lego Supercar for $380

Lego has done it again. After the Bugatti Chiron, the toy company has built a life-size model replica of the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 and it's just as meticulously designed and gorgeous.

Lego Lamborghini by Technic

Lamborghini is known for pushing the limits, and it encourages its car owners to do the same. With Lego's insistence on letting creativity and the imagination run free, it seems like a match made in heaven.

Lena Dixen, Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing at the Lego Group, said that Lego Technic designers love a challenge. They teamed up with the designers and engineers from the model productions workshop at the Kladno factory in the Czech Republic. They built impressive life-size models and really pushed the boundaries of what can be done with Lego Technic, Hypebeast reported.

Pushing boundaries and being impressive? Lamborghini knows a thing or two about that.

Together with @Lego we created the first LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. A replica of the original model, we used over 400 000 LEGO Technic pieces!#Lamborghini #SianFKP37 #LEGO #LEGOTechnic



Lego said nine months of close collaboration with Lamborghini's own designers led to this labor of bespoke love. This project really pushed the team's capabilities.

With over 400,000 Lego pieces and about 8,660 hours of work on assembling it, the 1:1 build is stunning and millimeter-perfect. The model is comprised of 154 different types of Lego Technic elements and 20 that were molded exclusively for the car, Hypebeast added.

Custom pieces, very Lamborghini.

It is 4,980 mm long, 2,101 mm wide, and 1,133 mm high. It also weighs around 2,200 kg.

The model features real-life details like the badge and a first-of-a-kind paintbrush-effect UV color coating applied by Lamborghini's official car painter. Cnet said the model was brought to the automaker's paint shop to be painted.

Inside, from the steering wheel to the cool-looking dashboard, and even the racing seats, everything is built brick by Lego brick. To top it all off, there's Lego Technic's virtual simulator which puts you in the driver's seat of the model Sian.

How to Get Your Lego Lamborghini Sian FKP 37

A 1:8 scale model of the Lamborghini Sian is already available in the market for those who want to get the rare supercar even if they're not old enough to drive one yet... or their bank account is stopping them for whatever reason.

The lime green model is as exceptionally detailed, with the cockpit's design and the console looking as authentic as it could be. The V12 engine has movable pistons and it has an intricate 8-speed working gearbox.

The scissor doors look just as fierce on the scaled-down model as it does on the real deal. And it truly is, as the website said, a "model of perfection."

@LEGO_Group My 8 year old son just got done building his “dream car,” the Lego Lamborghini. It took him 34 days. To say he’s proud of himself is an understatement. This thing is amazingly detailed and such an awesome piece! pic.twitter.com/sRiNBv6Wfy — Chris Pepper (@Pephead54) June 5, 2021

Technically, the set is for ages 18 and up, but Lego is not stopping its younger creators from building it as long as an adult is around to help if the younger ones need it.

The 3,969-piece set will only set you back by $379.99. Not bad when the price tag of the real deal is at $3,700,000.

You can order the set through Lego's website or check their store locator if the store near you has stock available.

