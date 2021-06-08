2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: Price, Release Date, and How it Compares to the Tesla Cybertruck

Ford's all-electric pickup truck debuted in Dearborn, Michigan last May, and now people can finally get up close and personal with the F-150 Lightning.

Despite the initial mixed reviews about the EV pickup, Ford is proving that this pickup is still all muscle and all F-150.

Ford F-150 Lightning Specs

The first electric pickup truck by Ford looks just as big and beefy as its siblings in the F-150 and Ranger lines. But a closer look at this truck shows some key differences.

The Verge highlighted the full-width light bar in the front and rear of the vehicle. You also get a Frunk, or the front trunk where the engine used to be, giving you all that glorious extra space.

Of course, to distinguish this F-150 from the others, it has to have the "Lightning" badge on the rear-left corner of the truck.

It's a hefty truck, the same size as its gas-loving equivalent. Weighing at 6,500 pounds, it's a little over 35 percent heavier than the engine-housing F-150, The Verge reports. Maybe the 1,800-pound battery found in the floor of the truck has anything to do with that.

Depending on the configuration, the standard-range battery offers an estimate of 230 miles while the extended-range battery can go up to 300 miles.

No special stations are required to charge these EV trucks either, as every series comes with the 32-am Ford Mobile charger that allows for charging with a traditional 120V or 240V outlet. But the extended-range battery does come standard with the 80-amp Ford Charging Station Pro, too.

That very same battery can also serve as a generator when the grid goes down. With the Ford Intelligent Backup Power, the F-150 Lightning can provide full-home for up to three days, or as long as up to 10 days if the power is rationed, according to Ford.

According to the chief engineer of the Lightning, Linda Zhang, they wanted to do more with the electrification of their truck where it could enhance their customers' lives, she explained to The Drive. There's just so much jammed in this EV to provide better functionality.

It also has two inboard motors powering a standard 4x4 system, never compromising on performance. The extended-range battery is looking at 563 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque, reaching 0-60 mph in around four seconds. For a hefty truck, that's quite the stats.

The Ford F-150 Lightning also has a targeted 10,000 lbs of maximum towing capacity and a maximum payload capacity of 2,000 lbs. You can also switch between different drive models Normal, Sport, Tow/Haul, or Off-Road to get the maximum performance out of your truck based on the driving conditions.

Furthermore, it has an independent rear suspension that keeps everyone inside safe by minimizing body roll and isolates road imperfections for a smooth ride and precise handling. Aluminum-alloy control arms help reduce unsprung mass, and overall, it is "Built Ford Tough."

All of these features, especially the Backup Power feature, really show just how much thought and engineering was put into the development of this truck, giving you all the utility and power it can offer.

Absurd fact of the day:



The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning with an extended range battery can power your house for three days on a single charge. pic.twitter.com/RdKENhC4GV — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) June 1, 2021

Read Also: Ford Hands-Free Driving System: Release Date, Price and How to Get the Software

Ford F-150 Ligtning Price

The manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) for the entry model is $39,974, while the more-equipped mid-series (XLT) is coming in at $52,974 MSRP--with that you get added comfort and technology, per the company website.

Optional features you might want to consider purchasing can also hike the price up. Interested buyers can expect prices to go up as high as $90,474 with all the other fancy bells and whistles.

Compared to the other EV truck in the market, the price is more or less at par with the starting MSRP of the Tesla Cybertruck at $39,900 and can go as high as $69,900.

Considering just how much power and utility you can get from the F-150 Lightning, the price is more than justified.

You also have to take into account the potential $7,500 potential federal tax credit for purchasing the F-150 Lightning. Check your state and federal tax incentives regarding purchasing all-electric vehicles.

also, consider the cut down on maintenance costs now that you no longer have to change your car's oil and all the lovely other maintenance needs a gas-power F-150 would have.

A new poll (near 28,000 responses) shows that #Tesla #Cybertruck and the Ford F-150 Lightning are neck-and-neck in consumer demand for electric pickup trucks. https://t.co/hVSkPC6ksJ pic.twitter.com/L9TyiVhjhB — TheTeslaLife (@TheTeslaLife) June 3, 2021

Read Also: Elon Musk Reveals Harsh Reality of Car Industry--Tesla and Ford 'Only American Carmakers Not to Have Gone Bankrupt'

Ford F-50 Lightning Release Date and How to Make a Reservation

Reservations can be done on Ford's website. It costs $100 and is fully refundable.

To make a reservation, you need to create a Ford Account and select your preferred Ford EV Certified dealer. You can do this by locating a dealer by zip code to find one near you. If you have a preferred dealer in mind, type the dealer's name.

The reservation fee can be paid by credit or debit card and a confirmation receipt will be sent to the email address you provide. Reservations can also be tracked in your Ford Account at owner.ford.com.

You can then start placing your order at the beginning of fall this year, and Ford will notify you when the ordering window opens.

First shipments of the electric pickup truck are scheduled at the beginning of spring next year.

Related Article: Tesla Cybertruck vs. Ford F-150 Lightning: Engine, Range, Towing Capacity, and More Comparisons!