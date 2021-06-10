'The Simpsons' Gets Classic Arcade Game Cabinet: Price and How to Order

Fans of the iconic cartoon series "The Simpsons" can now take a trip back to their childhood with a retro arcade cabinet game. A newly designed arcade machine lets you play two built-in games and up to four multiplayer mode--all while enjoying some "Simpsons" aesthetics!

Arcade1Up, a popular retailer and manufacturer of arcade machines, recently put up "The Simpsons" on its online page. Unfortunately, the listing only showed up briefly and was taken down immediately (in a matter of minutes). It might have been a miss-click on the retailer, posting the product by mistake. However, many on the internet have taken a snapshot of the cabinet game that is set to be released soon.

Here are the product details spotted during "The Simpsons" Arcade Cabinet listing

'The Simpsons' Arcade1Up Cabinet

YouTuber COOLTOY is a long-time buyer on the Arcade1Up website. He said that the retailer has a history of misinformation and surprised posting. Taking a screenshot of "The Simpsons" arcade cabinet while it was still available, he posted that product specs as follows:

Custom Shaped "Cabinet" Designs

4 Player Simultaneous

Online Multiplayer

2 games in 1

17-inch LCD screen with 4:3 aspect ratio

Molded coin-door

Coinless operation

Anti-Tip Over Strap

In-Game Settings Menu

Plug into AC outlet

Easy Assemble

Fully Licensed

Note that "The Simpsons" arcade game is equipped with Live Wi-Fi. The connection lets you play with other gamers in the same arcade cabinet online (Online Multiplayer mode).



Read Also: 'Overwatch' Crossplay Support: How to Activate New Feature, Disadvantages, Free Golden Loot Box

How to Order 'The Simpsons' Arcade Cabinet Game

Siliconera reported that "The Simpsons" cabinet was first released in 1991 as a popular "beat-'em-up" type of game. The game itself was previously playable on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Unfortunately, the software version of the game has already been delisted.

However, celebrating the 30th anniversary of "The Simpsons," the arcade cabinet version will be sold again for a limited period! This time, the game has been updated with Wi-Fi connections, a light-up marquee, a clear panel surface protector and a branded stool.

"The Simpsons" arcade cabinet will be available through the Arcade1up website shop. The Verge noted that pre-orders start on July 15. "The Simpsons" arcade cabinet is estimated to cost around $499.99 to $599.99. Official announcements from the company might be available at the end of this week.

"The Simpsons" arcade cabinet is definitely not cheap. However, remember that this is a commemorative item, enthusiast collectible and event-exclusive merchandise. Loyal fans for the cartoon series will no doubt be lining up for a chance of purchase.

Remember to save the date, and your money, if you want to buy "The Simpsons" arcade cabinet! To buy the retro game, head to Arcade1up on the said pre-order date, search for "The Simpsons Arcade Machine," and click "Checkout." You could also try signing up on the Arcade1up newsletter service, so you would be the first to know when "The Simpsons" arcade game is available in their shop.

Related Article: Genshin Impact' 2.0 Leaks Reveal 6 New Inazuma Characters: Geo Bow User Gorou, Raiden Shogun Teased!