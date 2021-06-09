Genshin Impact' 2.0 Leaks Reveal 6 New Inazuma Characters: Geo Bow User Gorou, Raiden Shogun Teased!

A massive info dump revealed leaks of new characters, their elements, and new weapons coming to "Genshin Impact 2.0" More details are also released for the Inazuma island! Get a first look at these leaks, including pictures and the released date.

MiHoYo is spicing up "Genshin Impact" with the new Inazuma nation and its Japanese-inspired thematic. Previous rumors teased new characters are arriving in the game, and the latest leak shows the renders and information of these upcoming additions.

All leaks come from a reliable source: Twitter user Project Celestia. This leaker has a prior reputation of giving out accurate information related to "Genshin Impact." However, as with any other leak, it is best to take this information with a grain of salt.

[2.0 Render] Characters of Inazuma -

We couldn't fit Sayu and Ayaka on here, sorry 😆



We do not know if "Kokomi" has replaced "Mimi" or if she is a brand new character.



All of these are subject to change. #ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/UVMqvMswtl — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 7, 2021

All leaks and partial information are subject to change under miHoYo's developers. Possible updates and improvements might also happen at any time.

Genshin Impact 2.0 Leaks: Characters, Elements, Rarity

Gorou - Geo Bow (5 Star)

Gorou would be the first Geo Bow User introduced to the game. Gorou is a young boy with animal ears, similar to a nekomimi style. Gorou is a bow user from Inazuma and is rumored to be part of the Resistance force. He is also rendered with "Dreams of Dragonfell."

[2.0 Render] - Gorou, Geo Bow (Rarity Unknown)

Custom render with "Dreams of Dragonfell".



Info in the post is subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/keuz36nefa — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 7, 2021

IBT reported that in the story lore, Gorou is responsible for putting Kazuha in touch with Crux Fleet and Beidou. Gorou might be introduced as a new 5-star character in the game.

Sara - Electro (Rarity Unknown)

Sara is reportedly a playable villain character similar to Childe and Tartaglia. Sara is also rumored to be working directly under Raiden Shogun. Unfortunately, no other leaks were provided relating to her weapon or combo style.

Sara uses a simple design with a white kimono-like top and three strips of cloth as her "skirt" style. However, the most exciting detail is the red mask she wears on her head. Fans from Twitter point out the similarities with the image leak of the villain who killed Kazuha's friend.

Raiden Shogun/Electro Archon Baal - Polearm (5 Star)

Players are feeling the hype on the possibility of the Electro Archon Baal finally coming to "Genshin Impact!" The Raiden Shogun is reported to use a polearm weapon. The leak on this character shows the playable model and an in-game screenshot image. No further leaks have been provided. However, the Electro Archon Baal's appearance is a clear indication that the story plot is getting a lot of updates.

[Leaked; no ETA] Raiden Shogun / Baal / Electro Archon model has been datamined. First picture courtesy of @lumie_lumie. pic.twitter.com/TbkalEpmVN — Genshin Character Leaks 💎🙌 (@SaveYourPrimos) June 7, 2021

Kokomi/Mimi - Hydro Catalyst \(Rarity Unknown)

Another character leaked is Kokomi, the Hydro Catalyst user. However, her character design makes fans believe that she is a redesigned improvement from the previously leaked character Mimi. No further details were given about her weapon or combo style.

Kokomi: Left || Mimi: Right



Differences in the 2 models.



We do not know if "Mimi", was 100% scrapped or modified to create "Kokomi".#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/R0LswI75BY — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 7, 2021

Tohma/Toma/Touma - Pyro Polearm (4 or 5 Star)

Another heavily rumored character who already has a lot of image leaks on the internet is Tohma. Unfortunately, the spelling of the name is subject to change, depending on the official English adaptation. Twitter user @lumine_lumine provided an amazing character screen render for what the new character might look like.

❤️❤️❤️Thank you all for the 200k! ❤️❤️❤️



Have a little Tohma/Toma/Touma render, this is a render of what he would look like in the character screen.



*This is not a 1.6/1.7 leak but I'm pretty sure I'll see it in clickbait thumbnails*#GenshinImpact #原神 #Tohma pic.twitter.com/2orr3AQSvz — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) May 27, 2021

Yae - Electro Catalyst (5 Star)

On a Chinese livestream of "Genshin Impact," the character Yae was seen in-game version 1.5. She is reported as the head priestess of the Grand Narukumi Shrine in Inazuma. Her appearance is a somber pink-haired character with a red and white priestess outfit.

AOTF reported that all these characters would soon be available in "Genshin Impact" 2.0



