Capcom E3 2021 Showcase Date, Time and Livestream: 'Street Fighter 6,' 'Resident Evil Village' Updates Coming

Like many conferences, the E3 2021 will be held virtually. Hosted on the E3 website and app, online registration and access are available to anyone interested in checking out the showcase. As for Capcom fans, updates on games like "Resident Evil Village," "Monster Hunter Rise," and "Street Fighter 6" are expected to be provided in the event.

As Polygon noted, virtual "booths" for each exhibitor, video conferencing, and special events are all lined up for the online attendees.

Capcom E3 2021 Portal

This year's E3 live broadcast will be hosted by a lineup of gaming personalities, including Rachel Quirico, AKA Seltzer.

According to IGN, the portal and app will allow users to have their own customizable profile and avatar and can get their names on the leaderboard, which tracks gamified interactions from attendees across the show.

Interested attendees will be pleased to know that registering for this event and entering through the bespoke online portal is completely free.

Capcom Games Updates: 'Street Fighter 6,' 'Resident Evil Village'

Capcom took to Twitter to announce that this year's E3 will also be when they will announce the updates on the latest games on their lineup, including "The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles," "Monster Hunter Stories 2," "Monster Hunter Rise," and "Resident Evil Village."

Join us for the Capcom showcase at #E32021 for news on our latest games lineup, including:



🗯 The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

🥚 Monster Hunter Stories 2

🐉 Monster Hunter Rise

🏰 Resident Evil Village



📅 June 14 @ 2:30pm PDT pic.twitter.com/X1K882Ew8f — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 8, 2021

"The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles" was first revealed back in April 2021, IGN said, and featured two previously Japan-exclusive games "The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures" and "The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve."

Updates and sneak peek at gameplay and demo announcements during the showcase should be in the lineup for the two "Monster Hunter" games. And it looks like "Resident Evil Village" might have some upcoming updates and possibly some DLC.

"Resident Evil Re:Verse" and "Resident Evil 4 VR" could possibly get a release date announced during the event. The multiplayer game and the VR for the Oculus 3 are scheduled for this year originally, so it's not so far off of a hunch.

As part of the massive Capcom leak that happened late last year, "Dragon's Dogma 2" and "Street Fighter 6" could be in the lineup of what Capcom has in store for the second half of the year or early next year. IGN's sources have confirmed the two games are legitimate but the list could potentially be out of date, so this hunch is more up in the air.

Capcom E3 2021 Showcase Date, Time, and Livestream

The Capcom E3 2021 showcase is scheduled from June 12 to June 15. Their schedule is available on the E3 website.

The first day starts off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time for a broadcast pre-show, the day hosting the Ubisoft Forward, Gearbox E3 showcase, and the GamesBeat Session.

June 13 will have 24 Entertainment's "NARAKA: BLADEPOINT," the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Square Enix, Warner Bros. Games' "Back 4 Blood," PC Gaming Show, and the Future Games Show lined up for day 2.

Day 3, June 14, is packed with showcases and events from Verizon, Intellivision, Take-Two Interactive Panel, Mythical Games, Indie Showcase, Freedom Games, VENN, Capcom, and Razer.

Razer E3 2021 Keynote Live: Tune in for the Razer Keynote at E3 2021 where you'll learn more about new product reveals and more with CEO Min-Liang Tan. https://t.co/Xs5qcg8n3O | https://t.co/bIdLpql6Rr | https://t.co/mfR4u1I3JG #gaming #news #video pic.twitter.com/fQE5fN6SqD — eStream Studios (@eStream_Studios) June 11, 2021

On the final day of the even, June 15, Nintendo's Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live will be the first event after the Broadcast Pre-show. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. will also be there along with Yooreka Studio and GameSpot Play for All Showcase.

The event will end with the Official E3 2021 Awards Show.

Aside from the broadcast schedule, E3 promises a wide variety of interviews, panels, and "other exciting moments that you won't want to miss."

Fans can get Portal Access starting June 12 but can pre-register on the website.

Streaming of the broadcast will also be available on E3's Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

