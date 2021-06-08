‘The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood’ Limited-Edition Xbox Controller: How to Join Free Giveaway

Get a chance to win the limited-edition Blackwood Xbox Controller on Bethesda's Free Giveaway Event! The custom controller, along with another special surprise, is a present to celebrate the release of "The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood." Learn more about the details by reading below.

The newest installment for "The Elder Scrolls Online" starts with the opening of The Gates of Oblivion, featuring new dungeons and exciting in-game content. You will get a chance to fight against Mehrunes Dagon, the Daedric Prince of Destruction, who plans to turn the world into a living hell.

Bethesda partners up with two great brands to create giveaways for excited fans in celebration of this fantastic event!

'The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood' Limited-Edition Xbox Controller and Giveaway Rewards

We Are Robots created an absolutely amazing limited-edition Xbox Controller based on the Daedric Prince of Destruction! The AU Review provided a screenshot image for the controller. The controller is painted red, with the same shade as Dagon's charred skin. The controller also has carved grooves and indents to mimic the tattoos and scars.

The "A" "B" "X" and "Y" buttons have been translated to Daedric runes. There are also four cute little devil horns that accurately symbolize the ones on Dagon's head. Lastly, on the bottom of the controller, you can see the TESO Ourobouros rune with the "Blackwood" label on it.

Along with the controller, winners will also receive Melbourne Hot Sauce giveaways: the Hot Sauce of Oblivion! It's said to be hot enough to match even Dagon's Dragonfires. The bottle of hot sauce will feature the "The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood" event banner, with the Daedric Prince of Destruction in the background. You can also get the sauce from the MHS office in Sydney.

At 600,000 Scoville's, the 'Hot Sauce of Oblivion', is consumed by only the bravest of heroes 🔥. To really spice up the launch of Blackwood, we're going to be giving away these limited-edition, ultra-spicy hot sauces! Stay tuned!#ESO #GatesOfOblivion #ESOFam pic.twitter.com/aXkfK9PnvT — Bethesda ANZ (@Bethesda_ANZ) June 2, 2021

How to Join Bethesda Free Giveaway

Applying for the giveaway is absolutely free!

Bethesda gives you 17 ways to enter the event. You can complete all tasks to get 17 entries for the free giveaway. Some tasks include subscribing to their newsletter and answering a bunch of survey questions.

After completing these, you could also boost your chances by following the rules for their other giveaway events:

You can only enter the giveaway during the Promotional Period.

You need to be a registered user on Twitter or Facebook, and the account should be visible to "public."

You must follow Bethesda's official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Like their post and comment with either #ESOFam or #ESO

Note that the event and reward are only available for selected areas: Australia and New Zealand. Also, participants must be older than 18 years old.

Winners for the giveaway would be notified through direct message on Twitter or Facebook within four days after the judging date. Winners will also be indicated through an official post on the website.

This is your chance to celebrate the release of "The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood" by winning event-exclusive collectible giveaways! Hurry, because there are only five days left for the event! Sign up and join the event now by completing the instructions on this Entry Link.



