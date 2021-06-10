'Fortnite' Championship Series 2021: When Is the All-Star Showdown? How Can I Watch it Online?

One of the biggest "Fortnite" events is starting! The Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) All-Star Showdown is taking place from June 11 to 16. There will be multiple events and games to compete, where winners get exciting rewards--including prize pool money!

Here are all the details of the event, how to participate, and where to watch.

Epic Games released an official schedule of events for the FNCS All-Star Showdown. Specific dates are assigned to specific events, with the last day designed for the FNCS All-Star Solo Championship. Unfortunately, the games are only open to Champion League players and Special Invite players.

When Is the 'Fortnite' Championship Series All-Star Showdown?

The FNCS All-Star Showdown has a total of five events. Some have sub-categories, with each category having its own winner. Other events, however, will be a fight for a chance of participating in the solo championship event--with its notable solo cash cup and money pool rewards.

Here are the schedule of events:

June 11-13, Hype Days: Notable "Fortnite" creators will be hosting their own challenges and tournaments, usually through a game showdown or creative skill demonstrations.

June 18-20, Solo All-Star Play-Ins: This is the first part of the FNCS All-Star Solo Championship. All eligible Championship League Players can join the four-round tournament event. Players will battle until only the Top 10 players of each region are left standing. The specific regions will be broken down into Brazil, NA-East, NA-West, Europe, Oceania, Asia, and the Middle East.

June 23-24, Skills Challenges: The event will be broken down into three sub-events, namely the "Blueprint Battle" on June 23, "Bullseye Bonanza" on June 23, and "High Tier" on June 24. Each Skill Challenge event will be a double-elimination bracket-style competition.

June 25, Play For Keeps: It is a team competition game on 3v3. The game will showcase player abilities to build structure, retrieve from the enemy camp, secure objective while eliminating the enemy team.

June 25, FNCS All-Star Solo Championship: The grand finale event of "Fortnite," this event will consist of six games, with rules that "follow the point format of the Solo Cash Cups -- with a twist!"

Players can receive a bonus price between $113 to $1020 based on unique achievements and their final ranking. The Grand Winner gets the $3 million reward.

'Fortnite' Championship Series 2021: How Can I Watch it Online?

"Fortnite" plans to broadcast the whole event using their official FNCS All-Star Showdown Channels on Live Stream, YouTube and Twitch. Click on the links below to redirect yourself to the specific broadcast language you want to hear.

French: twitch.tv/FortniteFR

English: twitch.tv/fortniteDE

Europe: twitch.tv/FortniteES

Brazil: twitch.tv/brasil_fortnite

You could also host your own broadcast for the event through Twitch. However, you'll have to sign up and agree to the "Fortnite" terms and conditions for video streaming. Sign up for the community stream feed on FNCS All-Star Showdown: Community Stream.

Save the date and watch out for further updates on the exciting developments in this 2021 Fortnite Championship Series All-Star Showdown!



