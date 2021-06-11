EA Hacked and Source Code Stolen: 'FIFA 21,' 'FIFA 22,' 'Madden NFL' Data Compromised?

Alarming reports are coming in that the gaming giant Electronic Arts (EA) has been attacked. The company reportedly lost 780 GB of data and game source codes. Players for the games like "FIFA," "Battlefield," and "Madden" are waiting in tense anticipation for the gaming company's response.

For reference, source code is a collection of code, text, and formulas used in the programing language to specify the actions or commands performed by a computer. It is the essence of what runs the game. Also, source code is often interconnected, like using one code applicable to all playable character's movements or the code connecting a game launcher to the game program.

EA Hacked and Source Code Stolen

Vice reported that hackers are selling EA's game source code in many underground hacking forums on the internet. The hackers quote that "You have full capability of exploiting on all EA services." Some screenshots of the post were provided. Buying the hacked codes will let malicious developers gain access to:

Debug tools, SDK and API keys

FIFA 21 matchmaking server

FIFA 22 API keys and some SDK and debugging tools

Frostbite src code and debug tools

Many proprietary EA games frameworks and SDKs

Xbox and Sony private SDK and API key

XB PS & EA pfx and crt with key (currently used)

It is important to note that these "hacked contents" greatly compromise the "FIFA 21" and "FIFA 22" games. However, the Frostbite engine code is also on the list, the same system that powers most of EA's games, including "Battlefield."

The hackers' post concludes that these codes sell at $28 million.

Read Also: Cyberattacks and Games Consoles: What Could Happen?

Is EA Gaming Data Compromised?

According to ZD Net, EA representatives confirmed the data breach. However, they emphasized that it was not a ransomware attack, and only game source codes relating to the game system's tools were stolen. Quoted from their official statement, EA said that "No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy."

EA remains confident that the attack does not affect the company games or its business. At the time of writing, both "FIFA" and "Madden" servers are online, with players finding no significant issues.

Eric Milam, Vice president of Research and Intelligence at BlackBerry, implied that the whole attack could be a hoax, with the aim of getting attention. He shared that "saying you hacked EA is like saying you hacked Blizzard." Source codes, in particular, could sell at a high price because it gives developers access to virtually everything in the game, and possibly even the user's computers. This is exactly why these systems remain closely guarded.

Fox Business pointed out that many video game companies like Capcom and CD Projekt have experienced multiple hacks in recent year. Gamers in the EA community could only wait out for the company to continue improving its security measures.



Related Article: 'Fortnite' Championship Series 2021: When Is the All-Star Showdown? How Can I Watch it Online?