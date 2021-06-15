DC Logo Evolution: 'The Flash' Gets Futuristic Logo Change in New Teaser!

"The Flash" movie director Andy Muschietti took to Instagram to tease the new Flash costume. Amazingly, the lightning bolt logo looks all teched-out!

'The Flash' Movie

"The Flash" was first announced to be filmed as a movie about five years ago and, per Den of Geek, it has gone through many hands--with different script drafts, several directors and release date shifts.

But now it looks like Muschietti, Director of the "It" movies, has picked it up and is ready to roll.

The movie's Barry Allen, played by Ezra Miller, will be adapting the "Flashpoint" storyline in the comics. Barry raced back in time to save his mother from being murdered. Subsequently, he created significant consequences that affect the future timeline, Screenrant said.

This ripple effect could be a tease to the company's famed multiverse, Den of Geek noted.

Ben Affleck's Batman will be joining Miller on screen alongside Michael Keaton, who will reportedly play a 30-year-olde Bruce Wayne (Batman). Sasha Calle will play Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Marble Verdu as Nora Allen (Barry's mother), and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen (Barry's father).

"Birds of Prey" screenwriter Christina Hodson is said to pen the script for the movie.

Filming is well underway and Director Muschietti has been sharing multiple teases of the production, which has been highly anticipated and quite under wraps since then.

DC Logo Evolution: 'The Flash' Costume and Logo Change

In a recent Instagram post, Muschietti revealed a detailed look at the new logo for the film. The etching of the white disk and gold ring gives it more edge and intricacy.

The new suit adopts a darker color scheme with the rich crimson most fans would associate with the speedster. The logo looks sleek, stylized and more bespoke. Den of Geek noted that the lightning bolt/circle emblem is perfectly proportioned and gives just the right amount of contrast with the red of the suit.

The textile surrounding the lightning bolt and disk also adds more texture with what looks like wired circuitry detail, which Screenrant said is a far cry from the suit seen on Miller in his franchise debut in "Justice League."

Its high-tech look could suggest that Bruce Wayne took it upon himself to design the new speedster suit.

It also looks like Batman is getting some changes done to his suit as well. Muschietti shared a photo of the suit's chest and bat logo with splatters of blood earlier this month.

'The Flash' Movie Cameo

In TV's "Crisis on Infinite Earths," Movie Flash (Miller) met TV Flash (Grant Gustin). The said moment opened up the DC Extended Universe to the Multiverse. Movie Flash even took the time to admire TV Flash's sleeker, more colorful costume.

Comic Book said this could have been the seed planted to bring Gustin's version of the Flash to the big screen. Muschietti divulged in an interview that the movie implies that all the cinematic itirations of the speedster super hero are all valid and "all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

