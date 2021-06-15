'Monster Hunter Rise' Map Guide: Where to Find All 10 Rampage Relics in Shrine Ruins, Flooded Forest, Other Areas

A new collectible item has been added in "Monster Hunter Rise." Completing the Rampage Relics scattered across different maps will tell you about the forgotten history and the curse that plague your lands. However, there are currently 10 Rampage Relics to collect.

IGN noted that Rampage Relic is also known as Relic Records or Old Message in "Monster Hunter Rise." Each Rampage Relic acts as a Notebook Page that updates the story in your Hunter Notes. Completing every five Rampage Relic unlocks one Carving of a different monster you could decorate in Your Room.

Rampage Relics are, unfortunately, easy to miss. You might have passed a few by accident. They take the appearance of an old rusty blade that easily blends with icy, rocky, or lava terrains. Some relics, on the other hand, are hidden in hard-to-reach locations where you need to follow a specific instruction to unlock the path.

Screenrant provided a list of locations where to find every Rampage Relic in-game.

'Monster Hunter Rise' Map Guide: Rampage Relic Locations

Shrine Ruins 1 - Between 4 and 5

A little to the left, between map markers 4 and 5, you should see a High Temple. Climb the building to the highest floor, and the Relic will be hidden around the building's corner.

Shrine Ruins 2 - Between 3 and 7

On the edge of the island, nearing map marker 3, you should see a big tree. The Relic is located in the middle of the tilted tree trunk.

Flooded Forest 1 - Near 5

On the location marker 5, head to the direction going to 2. Around the temple corner, near a tree, there should be the third Relic.

Flooded Forest 2 - Near 7

Standing on the river 7, look towards the North. A little cave is hidden inside the cliff. If you have a hard time finding it on the ground, head to the higher ground and look carefully beside vegetations growing at the side of this cliff. The Relic is hidden inside the small cave.

Frozen Islands 1 - Above 6

Climb on the outcropping rocks and hills in the area. The Relic is hidden behind the tree on one of the tallest hills in the area.

Frozen Islands 2 - Between 6 and 3

Moving between 3 going to 6, head for the west-most section of the map. Look inside the Jewel Lilies until you see a Great Wirebug. Ride the bug to reach the top of the rock formations. The Relic is hidden on the highest peak.

Sandy Plains 1 - Between 7 and 11

The Relic is hidden deep underground on rock caverns near the 7 map marker. Keep an eye out for the small cavern at the bottom of the gorge.

Sandy Plains 2 - South of 3, Edge of Map

On the very edge of the map, climb up the rock formation. Then, move farther south until you see the edge. The Relic would be hidden behind the tree.

Lava Caverns 1 - South of 3

Climb up the rock formations directly south of the map marker 3. The Relic would be hidden in the center, not the top, of the rock formation.

Lava Caverns 2 - West of 11

Search for a small cavern beside a tiny lava waterfall. The entrance should be small enough that your character would automatically crawl. This opens up to a huge room with a high ceiling. Look north and climb up. Enter the small entrance. Head to the left-most section of the trail until you find the Relic.



