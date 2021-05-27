'Monster Hunter Rise' Update 3.0: Trailer, Valstrax and Zinogre Variants, Bug Fixes, and More

"Monster Hunter Rise" 3.0 update officially releases on Thursday! It brings huge in-game content additions--including Valstrax and Zinogre variations--that should keep players entertained for the next few months.

As announced earlier this month, "Monster Hunter Rise" update 3.0 releases on May 27 at 5 PM PT or 8 PM ET. The patch takes around 1.4GB, and the game requires 2.9GB of free space. The download time could take between a few minutes to a few hours, depending on your internet speed. The Downloadable content (DLC) also features a new story ending, two boss enemies, and a bunch of improvements.

Note that after the download, per Eurogamer, free updates, new event quests, collaborations and DLC are scheduled to be added between July to August.

Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre

Two fearsome monsters have been added to the game: Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre. Capcom described these monsters to be filled with rampant energy, and could easily dominated the battlefield with their wrath and terror.

The official game's YouTube channel posted a video preview on the monster's battle formation and skillsets. You should spend the majority of your gameplay desperately dodging their overpowered attacks!



Gamespot also reported that the game gets a new ending in its story. After many chapters of searching for each other, the Elder Dragons Narwa and Ibushi have finally reunited. You need to defeat them both to end Kamura of the Rampage.

Lastly, the 3.0 update brings a new wave of cosmetic DLC! You can expect new voices, hairstyles, gestures, face paint, armor, music, and other cosmetic options to use on your Hunter.

'Monster Hunter Rise' Update 3.0 Main Changes and Bug Fixes

You might be glad to know that the 3.0 update also brings major gameplay improvements. Here is a quick highlight from Eurogamer about the biggest changes in-game. Some of the DLC content could be purchased from Nintendo eShop.

New monsters in Hub quests and Rampage

New Quests have been added

New Skills and Rampage Skills

New weapon tress, armor, and layered armor now available

Bug Fix on Hunting Installation and Ramage Quests on Multiplayer mode

Bug Fix on Talismans from the Melding Pot

Bug Fix on loadout decorations

Bug Fix on Wyrmstake Cannon and Wyvern Fire

Bug Fix on Novice Hunter Taishi

Bug Fix on Serpent Goddess of Thunder Quest and Serpent God of Wind Quest

Bug Fix on dual blades' Demon Mode attacks and Latent Powe Skill

Bug Fix on Player's Send Join Request on Lobby

Enjoy all these fantastic new game improvements now by updating your "Monster Hunter Rise" to 3.0. Remember to log out before update so you don't lose in-game items during the patch process.

It should also be noted that you should first update your "Monster Hunter Rise" to 3.0 before you could start to use the recently added DLC. Online gameplay would require you a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

