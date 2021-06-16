Apple Files App iPad Upgrade: iPadOS 15 Brings Progress Indicator, Marque Tool, and Tons of New Features!

New Apple Files app features are now available for iPad running on iPadOS 15. Five upgrades, in particular, should boost your productivity options.

The iPadOS 15 updates are fairly simple and easy to miss. However, these features could be used on most of Apple's files and app management. It also has a bunch of hotkeys and shortcuts to use in the interface. Apple Insider reported that the five new features for the Apple Files app are Drag and Drop Support. File Transfer Indicator, File Groups, Marque Tool and NTFS Support.

Drag and Drop Support

Apple is finally adding a drag and drop feature for iPads. You can drag photos, documents, and files between one app to another. This automatically copies the multimedia file and pastes it into the targeted application. Such function is helpful in split view and productivity works.

File Transfer Indicator

When transferring files from your different devices, you have no indicator of their progress. This feature is an absolute necessity, especially between small devices that transfer long video footages or large RAW images. Now, a status indicator has been added to the iPad's interface.

To see the progress of a file transfer in process, check on the top-right corner of the screen. A small circle indicator has been added. The circle fills up proportionate to the transfer progress. Also, you can tap it open to show a detailed progress bar, showing how many files are currently being transferred, their rate of progress, and even an estimated time of completion. Lastly, you could cancel transfers by clicking the "Cancel" button on the right.

File Group

A new sorting feature is added for on the Apple File app. Similar to Mac and desktop computers, you could now group and sort multimedia files on your iPad. To use this feature, open your files folder on the iPad. On the top right corner of the screen, click on the four-box icon. Under groups, you could sort files according to their type, date, and size. Use this feature when searching for specific files in a cluttered folder, like the Downloads or Image folders.

Marque Tool

Another helpful feature from the iPadOS 15 is the new marque tool. Similar to the desktop or Mac, you can select multiple files instantaneously. Using a Bluetooth mouse or even your own finger, click on one section of the screen and drag the pointer to the files you want to select. This feature is helpful when moving a large number of files together.

NTFS Support

Lastly, the new iPadOS 15 brings in partial NTFS support. NTFS is a system support that lets Apple devices read, copy or edit Microsoft files. Now, similar to Mac users, iPad users can access Microsoft multimedia files. Note, however, that you cannot edit these files, but you could at least read the document contents. The feature activates automatically whenever you plug in a hard drive, SSD, or flash drive with the Microsoft or Windows file.



