'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Characters Update: ‘Tekken’ Kazuya Confirmed, ‘Halo’ Master Chief Still Possible?

Meet the new downloadable content (DLC) character to hop in the "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" lineup, joining such iconic fighters such as Ryu of "Street Fighter" and Terry Bogard of "Fatal Fury" in the Nintendo title.

Unfortunately, it's not Master Chief from "Halo." Instead, it's Kazuya from "Tekken"!

'Super Smash Bros Ultimate' -- Welcome Kazuya Mishima!

At the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation on Tuesday, Smash Bros game director Masahiro Sakurai announced that "Tekken" Kazuya Mishima will be part of the second Fighter's Pass, making him the fifth character to be added in the elite list and the Nintendo Switch game's 81st playable character. Other additions included "Minecraft" mascots Steve and Alex, "Final Fantasy VII" villain Sephiroth, "Arms" character Min Min, and "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" character Pyra and Mythra.

More details about Kazuya on "Super Smash Bros Ultimate" will be revealed on June 28, Polygon reported.

According to The Verge, the Fighter's Pass would cost $29.99 for six characters. The sixth and last character to be added to "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" will be announced later this year. Players who opt to get these DLCs on a per character basis can purchase them at $5.90 individually.

Also available is the original Fighter's Pass that costs $24.99. This package includes Terry Bogard from "The King of Fighters," Byleth from "Fire Emblem: Three Houses," Hero from "Dragon Quest," and Joker from "Persona 5."

Read Also: E3 2021 Schedule for Nintendo, Xbox, Bethesda: How to Sign Up for the Event as a Fan

'Super Smash Bros Ultimate' -- Will 'Halo' Master Chief Still Join the Lineup?

The Kazuya addition ends speculation that the next DLC character on "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" was Master Chief from the "Halo" franchise. In a Comic Book report, "Halo" community manager from 343 Industries, Brian Jarrard, confirmed no such development ever happened.

In a Twitter post, Jarrard said that while he would love to see such crossover, it won't be happening soon with "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate." Also, as Nintendo is already preparing for its sixth character reveal, it would seem the Spartan has been left out.

Jarrard said that as a "longtime fan of both games," having a Master Chief-Smash announcement on Nintendo Direct would have been "amazing." However, he said, "nothing is happening that I'm aware of but maybe momentum this week can open a door." He even appealed that fans could "politely express our excitement" to Xbox head Phil Spencer and Nintendo of America chief Doug Bowser to one day make it happen.

As Nintendo and Xbox collaborating more with each new generation, all is not lost for Master Chief to join "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," but it seems fans might have to wait longer.

Nintendo Announces 'Metroid: Dread'

In another shocker during its E3 presentation, as reported by Geek Wire, Nintendo announced "Metroid: Dread" featuring the new adventures of the game's signature character Samus Aran. "Dread" is an action and exploration game that is akin to the classic Metroid NES games in the 1980s and 1990s. Samus would again hop between platforms in side-scrolling style, chased by an impervious robotic villain.

"Dread" is set to be released on October 8, with new Amiibo toys for Samus and the robot pursuing her.

Related Article: Super Smash Bros. Melee has a Revamped Multiplayer Mode Thanks to a Plug-in: Here' How to Install Slippi