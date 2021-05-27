E3 2021 Schedule for Nintendo, Xbox, Bethesda: How to Sign Up for the Event as a Fan

Gaming giants Nintendo, Xbox, Bethesda, and Ubisoft are set to showcase anticipated titles, corporate announcements and product releases during the much ballyhooed Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2021).

The event, slated from June 12 to June 15, will be entirely online, and pegged as the biggest virtual gaming conference in history.

E3 2021 Schedule for Nintendo, Xbox, Bethesda

As the E3 2021 draws near, these top gaming companies have announced their plans to hold their respective showcases. Nintendo is slated to unload their biggest offerings this year at Nintendo Direct, while a joint Xbox and Bethesda showcase is scheduled on June 13 that will introduce games from Xbox Studios, Bethesda, and other creators

How do you sign up to join the event? Details for industry professionals, creators or influencers, media professionals, and fans are available on the E3 Expo website.

E3 2021 to Set Stage for Big Nintendo Announcement

What will Nintendo roll out? Certainly, excitement is brewing among the many fans waiting for direct confirmation about certain leaks and rumors on possible releases supposedly in the coming months. Yet, it will be quite a gargantuan treat if they would unveil them at E3 2021.

Announcing the first major upgrade to the Switch since it was first introduced in 2017, Nintendo may be drumming up the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro console for the E3, IGN reported. The Switch Pro is touted as having a larger form factor, with a seven-inch Samsung OLED display. This new console will reportedly support 4K resolution and a longer battery life.

Nintendo fans are also looking forward to the release of long-anticipated titles, hopefully during the E3. Celebrating the 35th anniversary of "The Legend of Zelda," Nintendo might finally unveil the sequel to the "Breath of the Wild," which had been eagerly awaited in the last two years after its initial teaser shown at the E3 in 2019. Likewise, fans had been in a long four-year wait for the next version of "Meteor Prime 4," which had its title card shown way back in E3 2017. Its arrival in E3 2021 could end that excruciating wait.

"Splatoon 3" and "Bayonetta 3" are also titles expected to see the light of day next month.

E3 2021 to Highlight Anticipated Xbox, Bethesda Titles

According to TechRadar, the joint Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase will be 90 minutes long, wherein gamers could get their hands on 343 Industries' "Halo Infinite" and Bethesda Game Studios' science-fiction RPG "Starfield."

Other publishers, such as Double Fine Productions and Obsidian Entertainment, could also pull surprises. Double Fine may be set to take the wraps off its platform game "Psychonauts 2," while Obsidian might roll out "Avowed."

A Ubisoft showcase is also planned, with the upcoming next chapter of "Ubisoft Forward" reaching players on June 12.

Sony has yet to announce plans for the event, and it seems a lot do not expect it to participate. The Playstation 5 manufacturer has snubbed the event for the past few years, giving Nintendo and Microsoft the opportunity to capture precious gamer mindshare in the event.

