Is Your Samsung Phone Overheating? Possible Reasons and 10 Ways to Prevent Damage

An overheating smartphone can raise concerns, especially if it starts affecting the performance of your phone.

Your Samsung phone and its battery can usually handle a good amount of heavy-duty performance, and sometimes it can slightly warm up. But that shouldn't be too alarming.

What can be problematic is if it overheats too often or if it gets too hot as it can damage your phone.

Why Is My Samsung Phone Overheating?

According to Samsung, your device can heat up during the initial set up of your device when it's fresh out of the box, or when you're restoring data.

When it comes to your phone and processing large data in general, your phone will start to warm up, similar to how laptops and computers do.

That means downloading large files and syncing large amounts of data to the cloud or uploading large files to send in an e-mail or to other accounts can make your phone work more than normal, making it overheat.

The same goes for when you're multitasking or running multiple apps in the background. Using Multi window, updating or installing apps while recording videos, downloading large files during a video call, or recording videos while using a navigation app are all scenarios where your phone will most likely heat up.

Playing high-quality games for extended periods requires more power and can also make your phone work double-time. In the same vein, certain apps can cause issues as well, especially if they're buggy, Make Use Of said. Malware could also be a culprit.

Recording videos for a long time, as well as streaming videos while using the maximum brightness setting can also be a trigger.

Expect your phone to heat up when you're extensively using the mobile hotspot and tethering feature. On the opposite end, when you're using your device in areas with a weak signal or no reception, or in a roaming network, your phone will likely get warmer as it tries to find a connection.

You might want to go ahead and check your chargers. Using faulty, damaged, or unapproved USB cables can be harmful to your battery. Check your multipurpose jack as well. If it is damaged or exposed to foreign materials like liquid, dust, metal powder, and pencil lead, it could cause battery overheating.

How Can I Fix My Overheating Samsung Phone?

There could be a myriad of reasons as to why your phone is overheating but don't worry, these steps can prevent your phone from overheating in the future:

10. Turn Off Any Un-Used Functions or Options

If you do not need to use your Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, or other connectivity options, turn them off. This will help your phone exert less effort trying to search for connectivity.

9. Lower Screen Brightness

If you have a habit of binge-watching streamed content or play a lot of mobile games, having your brightness in the highest setting can cause your phone to overheat even more. So go ahead and lower your screen's brightness to the lowest that you're comfortable with.

8. Turn Off Background Apps

Anything running in the background can put a strain on your phone. Access your recent applications and close them.

To turn off Background App Refresh, go to Settings > Connections > Data Usage. Go ahead and select an app you want to control its background usage and toggle on or off the "Allow background data usage" function.

7. Delete Unnecessary Apps

To go one step further, go ahead and delete the apps you no longer use. Samsung said too many applications installed in the device may result in device heating since their process will keep on running in the background.

6. Update Apps and Software

This one is important for the general health of your phone since outdated apps and software can cause some serious heating issues, as it may no longer be compatible with the device and cause the phone to strain as it is processing the app.

5. Check for Malware

Malware in your device is dangerous as it is because it can steal your personal and sensitive information. It can also do damage to your phone's battery as it corrupts apps and data on your phone.

4. Cut Down on Heavy Gaming or Data-Dependent Apps

The heavy data processing your phone does for extended periods of time requires more energy to function and thus causes your device to heat.

3. Don't Use Your Phone While Charging

It is advised that you do not use your phone while it is charging as it can cause your device to overheat.

2. Safe Mode

Boot the device in Safe Mode by turning the power off on the device, now press the Power key. When the Samsung logo appears, press and hold the Volume Down key.

If your device functions correctly in Safe Mode, the problem could be with a third party application that can easily be resolved with an uninstallation.

To get out of Safe Mode, you can hold Volume Down and Power key for at least five seconds to force the device to restart. You can also hold the Power key and tap on Restart. Or you can opt to drag the Notification panel. Make sure the notification Safe Mode is on and tap Turn Off on the prompt to restart the device.

1. Reset Device

Do note that this should be your last resort if nothing else works. Make sure your device is fully backed up so you don't lose any important data.

Go to Settings > Backup and reset. Tap on Factory data reset, tap on Reset Device. Enter in your lock screen security credentials and then tap on Continue.

Set up your phone and see if the issue still persists.

If your phone is still heating up, it is best to have your phone checked out by an expert. Do not attempt to do any hardware or software fixes or modifications if you do not have the necessary skillset, you will be doing more damage than good.

