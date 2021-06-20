Why Is Samsung Not Downloading Apps From Google Play Store? 8 Ways to Fix the Issue

Is Google Play Store not allowing you to download your apps? Is it not loading your apps properly? It can be pretty annoying and even a hassle when your apps don't download but don't worry. Here are a few steps you can try to resolve the issue.

Eight Ways to Fix Google Play Store App Downloads

Sometimes it can be hard to pinpoint what the problem is when it comes to why your apps aren't downloading correctly, or why they aren't downloading at all. Luckily, these eight different fixes should help resolve the problem.

1. Is it just you?

First, you want to figure out if the problem is on your side or Google's side, Next Pit says. To do this, you can check the status of the Google Play Store on sites like DownDetector, Down For Everyone Or Just Me, downrightnow, Is It Down Right Now? or Outage.Report.

If you find that many other users are reporting issues as well, then it must be a problem on Google's side, and you'll have to wait for them to fix it.

However, if the problem is on your end, the first step you can take is simply resetting your Samsung smartphone and seeing if the problem persists. To restart your device, press and hold the power button or the power and volume down button. Tap restart and wait for your phone to start up again.

If you're still experiencing the same issue, you can proceed to the next step.

2. Check your internet connectivity

It might seem obvious, but it is essential that you are connected to a solid and stable connection when trying to download apps or load the Play Store, Samsung says.

If you're using your mobile data, make sure it's turned on and that the signal is strong. Make sure to have enabled Play Store to utilize the mobile data in your Settings as well.

If you find something wrong with your Wi-Fi and it can't be fixed with a modem reset, contact your service provider.

3. Clear Play Store cache and data

Google suggests giving the app a fresh start that can help fix issues. Head over to your Settings app and tap Apps (for users with an older OS, go to Application Manager). Scroll down and select Google Play Store > Storage > Clear Data. Tap OK to confirm.

Re-open Play Store and try your download again.

4. Reset the Download Manager

To do this, go to Settings > Apps > More options > Show system apps. Scroll down to Download Manager and check that the app is enabled (the icon should read Disable.)

Tap Force Stop and confirm to shut down this app. Don't worry; this won't affect any information on the device, Samsung says. Confirm the prompt by tapping Force stop. Check if you can properly download your apps now.

If you have VPN, Next Pit advises you to disable it as well.

5. Check the date and time settings

Google periodically checks your smartphone's date and time to sync it with the Play Store. If there is any discrepancy between the device's time and Google's servers, it can cause problems with the Play Store, Next Pit explains.

For the two to sync again, head over to Settings > General Management > Date and Time. For older operating systems, simply go to Settings > Date & Time. Activate Automatic date and time, and things should work again.

6. Check your storage space

Your apps may not be downloading because there simply isn't enough space to download the entire app.

To check if you have enough available storage space, go to Settings > Device Care (or Device Maintenace for older OS) > Storage.

If your device has less that 1GB of storage available, you'll need to free up some space by deleting unused apps or other data in your phone.

7. Re-enter your Google Account

If the other fixes don't work, you may need to refresh your Google account on your Samsung smartphone. But this means your Google account linked to the whole phone will be reset and not just your Google Play Store. Don't worry as any information removed in this process will be downloaded ont the device once the account is added back in.

Next Pit advises that you know the account(s) in your phone before you start this or else you could lose the entire account if you aren't careful.

Enter the Settings app > Accounts and backup (or Clound and Accounts or Accounts) > Accounts. Tap your Google Account and select Remove Account and confirm.

Tap Add Account, sleect Google, enter your Google Account details, and tap to agree tot he Google Terms and Gonditions to finish.

8. Enable all related apps

Samsung says you have to ensure that you do not have a buil-up of pending apps, or apps that need to be downloaded or updates, as this can delay the download process on your Samsung smartphone.

Head over to Settings > Apps (or Application Manager) > More options > Show System Apps. From the dropdown menu, tap Disabled.

Go ahead and check if there are any apps related to Google Play Services or Download Manager in the Disabled apps list. If you find any, select the app and then tap Enable.

If Those Eight Fixes Do Not Work

If none of the steps above help resolve the issue, Samsung advises you to contact Samsung Support to better help you figure out the problem. You can also send an error report or ask questions in the Samsung Members app.

It is best to leave the more in depth software fixes to the experts as doing them on your own, without any prior knowledge or experience, can potentially lead to more damage for your device.

