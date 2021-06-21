How to Check California COVID-19 Vaccine Records Online: New Portal Access and Requirements

California has launched a new online tool that lets residents obtain their COVID-19 vaccination records digitally. This is a free and optional step for residents who want to keep an electronic copy of their vaccination. The digital record comes with a scannable QR code.

For those concerned, however, the new digital vaccine record is not a vaccine passport.

California plans to help its residents adjust to post-pandemic conditions with their new digital COVID-19 vaccine record. Ideally, it makes life easier since business establishments and other building institutions could easily scan your generated QR code and immediately verify that you are a healthy and vaccinated individual.

California COVID-19 Vaccine Records Portal Access and Requirements

Applying for the digital COVID-19 vaccine record is both quick and easy. To use and access it, follow the steps below:

Head to the Online Website

Provide your First Name, Last Name, and Date of Birth

Provide your cellphone number or email address used when receiving your COVID-19 vaccine

Create your own four-digit PIN code

Check the box to indicate that you are authorized to access the immunization records.

Hit Submit

The digital COVID-19 vaccine record could process between a few minutes to a few hours. You will receive an email or message link (depending on what you applied with) containing your digital vaccine record and a scannable QR code.

Gizmodo noted that the digital COVID-19 vaccine record is not a file generated through the web portal. Instead, the system searches from the state files for information matching the ones you provided (name and address). The system takes a copy of that record and delivers it to you, accessible only by the four-digit PIN code you provided.

It is important to remember that this digital vaccine record serves as an authentic copy. You should immediately save it or print a copy and store it in a safe place. In the unfortunate situation where you lose your physical paper card from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the digital vaccine record should serve as an official replacement.

If you also lose your digital copy, you can repeat the whole process by following the steps indicated above.

Digital Vaccine Record Is Not a Vaccine Passport

Note, however, that the new digital COVID-19 vaccine record is not a vaccine passport. While its purpose sounds similar, the system is not effective in some other states.

The Economic Times shared that COVID-19 vaccine passports are often used to kickstart international travel. It often utilizes one big system where multiple countries share one library list of vaccinated travelers.

Unfortunately, the digital vaccine record is only used to safeguard people's misplaced or lost CDC cards conveniently. It does not automatically enlist you as one of the eligible travelers like a vaccine passport. Instead, the digital vaccine record is a relatively straightforward method of getting your vaccine medical files.

The digital vaccine record is currently available and effective in the state of California. No other information has been provided if the system could be applied outside its borders.



