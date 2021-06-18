iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: Design Differences, Camera Upgrades, Battery and More Specs

The much-awaited iPhone 13 should be released by Apple this September.

Until then, everything about the iPhone 13 is all rumors and leaks. Here's all that we know so far and howit stacks up against the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 13 Design Differences

The iPhone 13 will have the same sizes as the iPhone 12, that's the base modeal, mini, Pro, and Pro Max, Tom's Guide said. It is also assumed that the newer iPhone will have the same straight edges that the iPhone 12 models have as well.

On the screen, the iPhone 13 will be sporting a smaller notch compared to the other models. Design-wise, this allows a bit more space on the screen.

For color choices, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 come in blue, green, black, white, (PRODUCT) RED and purple. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max have silver, graphite, gold, and pacific blue.

The iPhone 13 models is expected to have the standard white/silver, black/graphite, and maybe the gold. As for the hero color of this line, an orange hue and bronze seem to be what leaks are hinting at. And like the late-debut of the iPhone's purple shade, the possibility of a pink iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini does not seem too far off.

iPhone 13 Pro Max - Concept by Apple Tomorrow



This concept is accurate to the latest leaks, with a much larger camera bump, slightly thicker chassis, and an all new Copper colour!



RT please! *and maybe drop a follow if you haven’t yet* pic.twitter.com/V4vW7e4eNA — Apple Tomorrow  (@Apple_Tomorrow) June 16, 2021

Camera Upgrades for the iPhone 13

One of the more striking changes of the iPhone 13 is the size of the rear camera. The increased orders for a critical camera component for the iPhone 13 gives more credence to the rumors of a major camera upgrade.

Tom's Guide also noted that all four models of the iPhone 13 could possibly have the LiDAR sensor fitted, rather than just the Pro and Pro Max version like in the previous line. This allows for better portrait shots and also a more upgraded access to AR technology.

The ultrawide lens on the iPhone 13 is also said to be improved. For comparison, iPhone 12's ultrawide has these sepcs: 12 MP, f/2.4, 120-degrees, 13mm, ⅓.6, according to GSM Arena. This could possibly mean giving the iPhone 13 ultrawide lens more range in terms of depth of field, or maybe even higher resolution overall.

The iPhone 13 is also said to have better night-time captures with a rumored astrophotogrphy feature and possibly a portrait video mode.

Couple iPhone 13 Pro exclusives, Apple Watch Series 7 redesign & iOS 15 feature leaks. iOS 15 next week 😁 https://t.co/9NiDZME3UG pic.twitter.com/r5mdCJaZGP — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) June 4, 2021

Battery and More Specs

Out of all the iPhone 12 models, the iPhone Pro Max was the most impressive with it large battery. But the iPhone 13 is said to be sporting "soft battery technology" that could offer increased battery capacity without changing the design aesthetics of the phone overall.

In a recent leak, the iPhone 13 Pro Max gained an 18 percent increase from 3,687 mAh to 4,352 mAH.

As for charging, the iPhone 12 boasts of a fast charge, hitting 50 percent in 30 minutes. It is unsure if the charging speed of the upcoming models will be improved.

It is likely that the iPhone 13 won't include reverse wireless charging but talks of changing the lightning port have been circulating, Tom's Guide noted.

The refresh rate of the iPhone 13 is said to be 120Hz. The smooth, buttery, and fast refresh rate will make every scroll, tap, task, and game so much more responsive than 60Hz panels. This was also a feature supposedly rumored to e carried by the iPhone 12 that never came to fruition.

A total of 128 GB of storage will be standard across all four models now instead of limiting it to the higher tiers. With the A15 Bionic chip, and the new iOS 15, having a larger storage capacity will surely be a perfect combination.

This would make any model on the iPhone 13 line more powerful and capable than its predecessors.

