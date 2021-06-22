'Tekken x Street Fighter' Not Canceled? Game 30% Done With New Chun-Li Look, Akuma Move

The highly anticipated "Tekken x Street Fighter" is said to be canceled after being 30 percent done. Tekken development chief Katsuhiro Harada dropped the statement in Harada's Bar Radio, which premiered on June 19. The game presented a lot of potential, and the developer said he regrets missing out on the release of characters like Chun-Li and Akuma

Both "Tekken" and "Street Fighter" are classical fighting games, released in the 1990s, and remain incredibly popular until today. Gamers for both series have anticipated this dream-like matchup between the two ever since "Tekken x Street Fighter" was first announced in development in July 2010, per Eurogamer.

Unfortunately, after many years of delayed development, reports started that it is now canceled.

'Tekken x Street Fighter' Canceled at 30%

Harada dropped many comments during the recent announcement, saying that the game was a "wasted concept art." He emphasized that the team was working hard on the project, and they were getting confident with the results.

However, Harada said that they had to stop the project, saying: "We wish we could show you them eventually, but Street Fighter belongs to Capcom so we can't do it on our own."

In a report from GameSpot, Harada said that "Tekken x Street Fighter" had to be dropped because Bandai Namco and Capcom do not want to split their communities. With "Tekken 7" in the market and "Street Fighter 6" in development, both companies invested in the success of their current projects.

"A good window in which to release Tekken x Street Fighter is something that's become difficult recently," Harada said, as translated by GameSpot.

Read Also: 'Super Mario World' Widescreen: Aspect Ratios Patch Download and How To Set Up

Chun-Li Look, Akuma Move

From what has been reported, "Tekken x Street Fight" was at 30 percent completion. This means that a fair amount of in-game content is well in development. In the interview, Harada mentioned that a "new Chun-Li" was coming.

Animation and skill shots for characters like Dhalsim also "turned out as well as we expected." It broungt out speculations from Eurogamer that the guest character in "Tekken 7," Akuma, renders gameplay similar to the incomplete "Tekken X Street Fighter."



Harada Clarifies 'Tekken x Street Fighter' Is Not Canceled

A surprising tweet followed the unfortunate announcement of "Tekken x Street Fighter." The Twitter account @HaradasBar noted that "We prioritized ease of reading which made it possible to cover only about 1/3 of the nuance with subtitles. This allowed for some misunderstandings."

The original program was broadcast live in Japanese on Saturday, June 5 and we’ll be pulling down the version with English subtitles.

Thank you for your continued support of Harada's Bar. — Harada’s Bar／はらだのばぁー (@HaradasBar) June 18, 2021

Harada clarified that the "Tekken X Street Fighter" is actually in "its pending state," similar to a "pause." He said that the official status of the project is "up to 30% of the development was in progress, but now it is still pending."

This opens up some potential for the future of "Tekken x Street Fighter." The game, unfortunately, halted its current development in favor of Bandai Namco and Capcom concentrating on their current projects. However, the 30 percent game data for "Tekken x Street Fighter" is being saved and could resume development at a later date.

Related Article: 'Fortnite' Skins Guide: How to Get Thanos Skin, Infinity Gauntlet If You're Unable to Join Thanos Cup