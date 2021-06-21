'Fortnite' Skins Guide: How to Get Thanos Skin, Infinity Gauntlet If You're Unable to Join Thanos Cup

The Mad Titan and his Infinity Gauntlet are coming to "Fortnite" soon! You can immediately get the Thanos skin for free by participating in the ongoing Thanos Cup. After the early access event, you can still get the cosmetic by buying it in the Item Shop.

After over three years since his LTM debut, Thanos arrives at the "Fortnite" universe in a much more permanent style. This iconic villain comes with a skin, back bling, and Thanos Watches! Spray cosmetic. The back bling features the six infinity stones automatically equipped in Thanos "empty" Skin gauntlet.

How to Get Thanos Skin and Infinity Gauntlet

The Thanos Cup officially starts June 21 for all regions.

Similar to the previous superhero cups, you'll need a duos partner for the event. Event time will be specified according to region. Once the superhero cup begins, you will be given three hours to complete 10 matches. Players with the highest points (based on match placements and total eliminations) will be given the Thanos in-game item rewards.

Note that any player who joins the event and scores at least eight points automatically gets the Thanos Watches! Spray item.

Epic Games posted the following placements and respective rewards players can receive according to their regions.

Europe: 1st - 3,375th - "Thanos" In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

NA East: 1st - 1575th - "Thanos" In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

NA West: 1st - 600th - "Thanos" In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Brazil: 1st - 1050th - "Thanos" In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Asia: 1st - 375th - "Thanos" In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Oceania: 1st - 225th - "Thanos" In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Middle East: 1st-300th - "Thanos" In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

Read Also: 'Fortnite' Voice Chat Not Working After Season 7 Update? 5 Ways to Fix the Issue

What If You're Unable to Join Thanos Cup?

If you are unable to complete the Thanos Cup, then you can still get the Thanos skin through the "Fortnite" item shop starting June 26 at 5 PM PT. However, Esports Talk reported that Thanos Skin will only be available for a limited time. No reports for the end date have been made, but you should purchase the bundle set immediately to be sure.

Buying the Thanos skin on the item shop will include his full set armor inspired from the "Avengers: Endgame" and the back bling Infinity Gauntlet. Epic Games shared that the approximate retail value for the in-game cosmetic outfit and back bling could cost up to $20.

Log in to your "Fortnite account" and try to compete for the official Thanos skin now. Remember that it is a time-limited reward---which means this could be your only chance of snapping your enemies to dust.

Note, however, that after completing the Thanos Cup or buying the Thanos skin, it could take several days before the item officially reflects in your inventory.



Related Article: 'Fortnite' Batman Comic Code: How to Redeem Harley Quinn's Revenge Accessory? When to Get Zero Armored Batman Skin?