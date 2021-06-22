'“Overwatch”' Crossplay for Xbox, PS4: How to Use Feature and Play With Friends on Different Consoles

Crossplay is now live for avid gamers playing "Overwatch".

This means players could now achieve genuine team-play as those across the PlayStation, PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles can form alliances with players regardless of platform, and not merely with those playing the same gaming devices.

According to The Verge, all players from the aforementioned platforms can team up in Quick Play. Arcade, and Custom game modes, and even on the ranked Competitive mode wherein only console players are allowed. PC players, however, will be constrained in a PC player pool to achieve competitive balance, given that they have a distinct advantage using a mouse and keyboard in playing the shooter game.

'Overwatch' Crossplay for Xbox, PS4

Crossplay is automatically enabled for PC players starting Tuesday. PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch players must first link their Battle.net accounts to their consoles to get the feature. After connecting their accounts, players can form teams of other gamers in the Battle.net list, whatever platform they are using.

Crossplay has been much awaited among "Overwatch" fans, as the shooter title is among the biggest multiplayer games that didn't carry the feature. Other games such as "Fortnite," "Call of Duty Warzone" and "Apex Legends" have since supported crossplay, an emerging standard in the industry.

The feature would make the queue times much shorter for all game modes, Forbes said, and it would provide an opportunity for the community to even expand as gamers could team-up with a growing number of friends on "Overwatch".

For players who choose not to use the feature, they can toggle an opt-out for crossplay, Polygon posted. This means they will be matched with players on the same platform who also chose to opt-out, and as such, limiting the number of teammates in their circle.

'Overwatch' Crossplay: No Cross-Progression for Unlocked Emotes, Skins, Other Cosmetics

While "Overwatch" now supports crossplay, the game still lacks cross-progression, meaning the emotes, skins, and other cosmetic items players worked hard to unlock could not be available cross-platform. "Overwatch" developer Blizzard, however, hinted that they would add the feature to the title after achieving the cross-play.

"Overwatch" technical director John Lalleur was previously quoted saying that they would "explore progression as a potential add-on".

'Overwatch' Update Includes Ashe's Deadlock Challenge, New Legendary Ashe, B.O.B. Skins

Polygon further reported that in addition to crossplay support, the "Overwatch" update on Tuesday ushers in a new 27-game challenge, Ashe's Deadlock Challenge, which provides new cosmetics such as the Legendary Ashe and B.O.B. Skins. Players can likewise watch up to six hours of "Overwatch" matches on Twitch to gain three more sprays.

The challenge is tied into Lyndsay Ely's new novel "Deadlock Rebels," which delves into the backstory of Ashe and another fan favorite, McCree, and how they established the Deadlock gang.

