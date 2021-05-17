'Overwatch' Anniversary 2021 Skins: Price, Release Date, and How to Get the Funky Baptiste Cosmetic

As usual, the "Overwatch" Anniversary 2021 is bringing amazing new skins. Baptiste, in particular, is getting a funky new Legendary skin that has taken its players by surprise.

"Overwatch" is celebrating its release date on May 24. With that, Blizzard tends to open up the anniversary event a week prior. The "Overwatch" official Twitter account tweeted a 15-second teaser video for the event.

Party on the payload!



Overwatch Anniversary begins May 18. pic.twitter.com/B3cusMt8lX — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 16, 2021

'Overwatch' Anniversary 2021

Forbes noted that over the last few years, "Overwatch" has held an anniversary event featuring unique new skins, sprays and other cosmetics. Sometimes it could release a total of three Epics and five Legendary drops for some of the in-game's most iconic cosmetics. Players can identify more than 10 different characters with new cosmetic or dance gestures in the video teased.

The "Overwatch" Anniversary 2021 also gives players an opportunity to buy skins, cosmetics and emotes from past anniversaries! Players might now have the chance to collect some of the skins they didn't get from previous events, such as Shin-Ryeong D.Va, Little Red Ashe, Masquerade Reaperand Dragoon Mercy.

"Overwatch" also puts up its limited-time Anniversary Loot Boxes in the shop. These should give players a chance to get new collectibles, skins, emotes and intros.

'Overwatch' Anniversary 2021 Skins: Legendary Baptiste Cosmetic

However, the highlight for the "Overwatch" Anniversary 2021 would be the new Legendary skin called "Funky Baptiste." YouTuber Bro You Wack pointed out some of the skin's selling points, including Baptiste's superb afro, chest hair, "Floyd Mayweather" glasses, groovy fashion (and leatherette coat), full beard, golden accessories, and even the detailed "GRVY" belt buckle.

Note that in the gameplay section of the video, the Legendary Skin features gold-colored skill shots and firing animations.



To get these new skins, Dexerto reported that players have to clear the Anniversary Weekly Challenges. Weekly challenges would generally offer a themed spray, icon, and legendary skin depending on the winning set amount for every week. Usually, the pattern for rewards is broken for every three games, requiring players a total of nine winning games.

3 Win Games = Icon

6 Win Games = Spray

7 Win Games = Legendary skin

The cycle refreshes every week for the three weeks of the Anniversary period. Players are given a chance to grind out a total of three new and unique icons, sprays, and legendary skin.

Players could also try their luck on chance drop by buying the Commemorative Loot Box. These Loot boxes could contain past seasonal event cosmetics and items. For every purchase of the 50 Anniversary Loot Box bundle, a Bonus Legendary Anniversary Loot Box is given, which obtains at least one legendary item! The last year Anniversary Loot Box is priced at $39.99.

The "Overwatch" Anniversary 2021 period only runs from May 18 to June 8, so be sure to log in, check out the new contents, complete your missions and grab your new Funky Legendary before the event ends!

