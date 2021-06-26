iPhone13 Rumor Hints September, October Release Date: Possible Pre-Order Dates, iPhone Name and More

It was just in October last year when the iPhone 12 rolled out, and it seems the next version of the Apple flagship smartphone may not unveil in the same month this year--earlier, in fact.

iPhone 13 Rumor: Out Third Week of September

According to a Macworld report, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives noted that Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 in the third week of September. Another reliable leaker, Sonny Dickson, revealed on Twitter that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro would look like the iPhone 12, with maintaining the 512 GB maximum storage in current models, Forbes said.

Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) sensors, meanwhile, will be exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

However, Apple actually has not announced what the official model name of the 2021 model of the iPhone would be. As such, a majority of respondents in a survey would like the Apple smartphone to be called anything but the iPhone 13.

According to a ZDNet report, the phone marketplace SellCell asked users what they want the next iPhone's name would be, with a whopping 74 percent wishing Apple won't choose the iPhone 13 as its model name. The survey further said that 38 percent of respondents want the next Apple smartphone to just be simply called the iPhone (2021), while 16 percent chose "iPhone 21," 13 percent selected iPhone 12S, and seven percent opted for 'iPhone 14."

iPhone 13 Rumor Will Retain Size, Shape of iPhone 12

Whatever the name the next iPhone would be, the 2021 iPhone models are expected to retain the overall size and shape of the iPhone 12, and this includes its flat edges, MacWorld further noted.

The mere alteration, rumors suggest, is the large camera bump and a change in the camera layout, as revealed in Dickson's tweet showing dummy models of the phone. This would corroborate previous rumors claiming that the cameras in the upcoming iPhone would be arranged diagonally instead of the current vertical layout. This larger camera bump would naturally make the 2021 iPhone slightly thicker than the iPhone 12.

Furthermore, the cameras on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, and 13 Pro will have a similar f./1.6, seven-element wide-angle lens as the current models, with the 13 Pro Max having a seven-element lens with an enhanced f/1.5 aperture. The 13 Pro Max likewise will have the 120 Hz OLED ProMotion display.

It will also have smaller display cutout or notch for its TrueDepth and other sensors, with the speaker positioned on the top edge of the display that will make room for the camera and sensors to be placed in closer proximity. This smaller notch will clear room for the status bar, with a possible additional indicator icon on each side of the notch.

Other iPhone 13 Rumored Specs

While color options are still unknown, top leaker Max Weinberg bared that the next iPhone will get a new black matte option, which is darker than the graphite color in current models. It will also carry the same model lineup of a standard 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Moreover, it is said to carry the five nanometer A15 processor, higher capacity batteries with significant improvements to CPU and GPU performance and faster neural engine and image processor.

With its expected announcement in the third week of September, pre-orders for some models would start a few days after the announcement. The standard model is rumored to be priced at $799.

