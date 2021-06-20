iPhone 13 Rumor Hints Cheaper Price vs. iPhone 12! Early Release Date, Colors, Apple Upgrades, and More Leaks

Reports are coming in that the iPhone 13 might release ahead of its schedule. Exclusive new leaks have also been spotted, hinting that the new Apple flagship smartphone might feature a price drop, storage upgrade and significant battery improvements.

Talks about the incoming iPhone 13 have been floating around the internet for months now. Finally, a release schedule for its official unveiling has been teased.

Digitimes said Apple's chip manufacturer, TSMC, would begin volume shipments for the A15 chip starting the end of May. It is important to note that the A15 Bionic Chip is the new chipset installed on iPhone 13 models that are expected to boost overall performance and battery life with its 5nm+ process build.

The early shipment might upgrade Apple's release date earlier than the estimated October schedule. Forbes also reported a few highlights you could look forward to in the iPhone 13 release.

iPhone 13 Price Cheaper Than iPhone 12?

Cnet reported that the iPhone 13 could cost less than the iPhone 12 for a lot of different reasons. First, iPhone 13 has no major technical upgrades compared to the iPhone 12, the latter already equipped with 5G support. Second, competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S21--which was released in early January--wasmarketed with a $200 lower price than its predecessor.

Analysts are predicting that the iPhone 13 might sell at the same price as iPhone 12 base version, estimated to be at $799.

iPhone 13 Available Models

Similar to the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 is expected to have a bunch of different variants. Forbes noted that seven iPhone 13 models have been submitted in a Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) filing. Typically, Apple submits a US and International model number for their iPhones. Also, it includes four other model variants featuring: iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max.

One model submitted is missing. Apple might bring in a brand-new iPhone 13 variant that the internet is unaware of!

iPhone 13 Upgrades and Other Features

The new iPhone 13 is also leaked to have 1TB Pro Storage! Cheaper variants include 128GB and 512GB for iPhone 13 Pro model options. On the other hand, iPhone 13 Mini models might retain 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants.

After the recent Apple problem with battery life, iPhone 13 is upgraded with a battery boost compared to its predecessors. iPhone 13 Pro max would be equipped with 4352 mAh with an 18 percent gain, while the base and mini versions might get eight percent and 10 percent capacity gains.

Lastly, iPhone 13 is also rumored to come out with a limited-edition Rose Pink color.

Take this information with a grain of salt and a lot of critical skepticism. Remember that iPhone 13 is still subject to developmental changes in this manufacturing stage. However, it is certain that iPhone 13 has a lot of interesting new features. Also, the wait might not be long for its official release.



