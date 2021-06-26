Vin Diesel 'F9' Dodge Charger Car Comes Out of the Movie! Supercharged Hellcat Engine, Design, Specs, and More

Dominic Toretto's 1968 Dodge Charger from the "F9" movie is coming to the streets of Grafton, Wisconsin (USA). SpeedKore took on the challenge to recreate a road-legal '68 Dodge Charger, complete with its super engine behind the seats.

Design, engine, and specs exactly replicate the car in the movie, giving the driver one of the most iconic muscle cars in the "Fast and Furious" series.

The 1968 Dodge Charger is a classic muscle car choice even in today's market. It has a unique design build that the public eye could instantly recognize. Also, Chargers built between 1968 and 1970 have a reputation for being cool, fast and ferocious.



The "Fast & Furious" franchise further popularized the model as the first car driven by Vin Diesel, acting as the character Dom Toretto. The car was symbolically broken at the end of their first movie, "The Fast and the Furious," and later makes a miraculous comeback in their latest movie, "F9." This time, however, the '68 Dodge Charger was rebuilt with a mid-engine machine

Vin Diesel 'F9' Dodge Charger Car Comes Out of the Movie

Autoweek reported that SpeedKore brought this amazing fictional car to life and named it "Hellacious." SpeedKore developed the car for enthusiasts who want to see a road-going version of it and maybe even buy one for themselves. SpeedKore also went all-out in its engine, creating a car that was built ready to race.

Read Also: Choosing Whether to Repair Your Car at the Dealership or a Local Garage

'F9' Dodge Charger Car Comes Out of the Movie

Road and Track reported that Hellacious is supercharged by a 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine, bringing out 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque during its drive. It is equipped with custom HRE "Hellacious" wheels measuring at 18x10.5-inches up front and 18x12.5-inches out back, giving it an extra ferocious height.

Overall designs for the '68 Dodge Charger feature a car body made out of carbon fiber. The car also has a double A-arm front suspension from Detroit Speed and a double-wishbone setup from Race Car Replicas out back. The car is equipped with Brembo brakes. It uses six-piston calipers up front and four-piston calipers at the rear. Since "F9" is all about drifting, the car also has a hydraulic handbrake.

This car is, without a doubt, built to show car muscle. According to Motortrend, SpeedKore also mounted a Saldana-sourced radiator in the front of Hellacious to prevent overheating. It ensures that the 2.4-liter supercharger could get cold air when running at its maximum speeds.

Lastly, SpeedKore completes the Hellacious with the same car design in the movie, including its flared fenders, big glass rear window (that easily exposes the engine's massive supercharger), hidden set of headlights, quad taillights and steel bumpers.

SpeedKore recreates the movie car to the new "Hellacious" with resounding success. This is, undoubtedly, the car designed inside the move, but available now in real life!

Related Article: Porsche 911 GT2 Breaks Nurburgring Speed Record-Faster Than Mercedes-AMG GT by 4 Seconds!