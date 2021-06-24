Porsche 911 GT2 Breaks Nurburgring Speed Record—Faster Than Mercedes-AMG GT by 4 Seconds!

Porsche 911 GT2 RS has broken the 2020 Nurburgring speed record and officially becomes the world's fastest street-legal car in the market. The car destroyed the previously set record by the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series by nearly 4 seconds! Here are the details for the amazing street fight.

The Nurburgring Nordschleife, translated as North Loop, is a 20.8 km track in Germany. The track dates back to 1927, and it is where various motoring media outlets and vehicle manufacturers have tested their models until today. In these last few years, cars intensely compete against each other for the fastest track record.

Porsche is no stranger to the Nurburgring track. The company has set multiple track records in the past with many of its previous models. However, this recent record breakthrough is delivered by a Porsche 911 GT2 RS street-legal car.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Breaks Nurburgring Speed Record

Porsche 911 GT2 RS is a well-equipped car for racing. For the speed record, Motor 1 reported that the base model used a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six that created 691 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. The car also had rear-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes at each corner.

The car was also given other upgrades, such as a Manthey Performance Kit that features front spoiler flaps, carbon fiber underbody pan, front-wheel air guides, new rear spoiler and diffuser, and rear-wheel aerodiscs.

Geared with the very best, Porsche 911 GT2 RS broke the Nurburgring course record at 6 minutes and 43 seconds.

Defeating the former record by the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series at 6 minutes and 47 seconds was no easy feat. The car itself is pretty impressive, using a 4.0-liter, bi-turbo flat-plane crank V8 engine, capable of producing 720 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It previously dominated the track by its core engine power.

Porsche 911 GT2 Faster by 4 Seconds!

Porsche broke the track record with its ingenious utility of aerodynamics. The unique spoiler and aerodiscs gave the model an additional 46.3 lbs of downforce up front and an extra 235.9 lbs of downforce out back, boosting the car's speed up to 124 mph. Porsche also equipped 20- / 21 - inch magnesium wheels that utilize the previously mentioned ceramic composite braking system. The whole car was also "track-optimized" with coilover suspension and adjustable shock absorbers.

Per Carscoops, Porsche development driver Lars Kern said: "The 911 GT2 RS sticks to the track like glue with the Manthey Performance Kit - you feel as if you're in a racing car, especially on faster corners."

Porsche currently stands as the fastest car on Nurburgring Nordschleife. Also, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS remains a street-legal car for most roads. Unfortunately, this specific upgraded car is not in production for the market--meaning you have to get the upgrades to reach the same performances. Specifically, you would have to buy the 911 GT2 RS separate from the Manthey Performance Kit. Both could be found in Porsche retail stores and the Porsche Tequipment store, respectively.



