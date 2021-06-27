MacBook Air Leak Teases 'High' Tier Apple Device: M1X Processor, Specs, and More

MacBook users might finally be getting the laptop they have been asking for years now! Apple is planning a new line of "high tier" laptops that uses the powerful M1X processor and brings back connectivity ports like SD card slot and HDMI port. The laptop also has new features and designs, unlike any other MacBook.

Professionals and content creators often struggle using the MacBook series, with one of its primary problems being the lack of connectivity ports. While MacBook has a unique and powerful OS, it has never really received major upgrades since the MacBook Air 2016. However, rumors are coming out that Apple is working on new ways to solve the problem.

MacBook Air Leak Teases 'High' Tier Apple Device

According to Forbes, Apple is planning to release high tier MacBooks sometime this year. MacBook, when compared to the MacBook Pro series, uses processors between Intel or Apple's own silicon. Often, Intel-powered MacBooks have lower specs.

Apple features its M1 processor, equipped in the MacBook Pro series, as the more capable chip than Intel. Although pricier, it does an excellent job of working at higher specs and speed. The new 'high tier" MacBook Air, however, uses an even better chip featuring M1X processors. Earlier reports said that the M1X uses eight high-performance cores backed with up to 64 GB of memory.

Read Also: Afraid Your Samsung Galaxy Phone Has Been Hacked? Check For Warning Signs, Perform Fixes

2021 MacBook Specs and Release Date

YouTuber iupdate said that the rumors for the 2021 MacBook Air are incredibly scarce. Features teased for the laptop are also very limited. However, reliable internet sources listed a few specs that could give consumers a better idea of the incoming device. Also, its release date is being teased!



AppleTrack reported that the 2021 MacBook will use 10-core processors and RAM configurable up to 64 GB. GPU options will be limited to either 16 or 32-cores. It would also have an improved Neural Engine. User-requested features like the MagSafe lock, SD card slot, and HDMI port are also coming back. Also, the function Touch Bar will be removed, with the return of physical buttons taking its place.

The 2021 MacBook series might come in either 14 or 16-inch models. Its overall design has a revamped chassis that gives it a round 'circular' look similar to iPads.

For its release date, Twitter user Dylan said that "Macbook Pro 14 and 16 are definitely coming Q4 of 2021. Either late October or early November."

Macbook Pro 14 and 16 are definitely coming Q4 of 2021. Either late October or early November. — Dylan (@dylandkt) June 17, 2021

The wait for the new 2021 MacBook might not be long, especially since it took Apple years to respond to their user requests. Fortunately, most of the in-demand features, like the increased connectivity ports and physical function keys, are coming back. With all these features and upgraded hardware, the 2021 MacBook might be the dream laptop Apple users have been waiting for!

Take this information with a grain of salt and some level of suspicion. Specs and features for the 2021 MacBook are subject to change until Apple makes it official sometime this year.

Related Article: Afraid Your iPhone Passwords Are Leaked? Check Now Which Passwords Are Compromised!