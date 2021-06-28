Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Rumor Reveals Epic Wireless Charging Speed: Zero to 100% in 19 Minutes? [Specs, Release Date, Leaks]

Leaks claim that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 might be coming out sometime this 2021. The smartphone will reportedly have exciting specs and features, including an insane battery charge--from 0 to 100 percent under 19 minutes!

The Xiaomi Mi Mix series features one of the best notch-less designs any smartphone could get. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, in particular, has a slider camera that users describe as "addicting" to snap open and close. Since most of the smartphones in this series has been sold with resounding success, it is exciting to see what Xiaomi plans to bring in their fourth installment.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Wireless Charging Speed

Techradar reported that rumors about the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 suggest the smartphone would offer impressively wired and wireless charging speeds. The smartphone might feature 120W wired charging and 80W wireless charging, one of the highest rates any consumer smartphone could offer.

At this speed, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 4500mAh battery would only take 19 minutes to complete charging time. However, being the first to offer ultra-fast, cable-free charging speeds, the smartphone would most likely be charged by Xiaomi-developed proprietary chargers.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Specs, Release Date, and Leaks

Similar to its predecessors, Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 would have notch-less and bezel-less designs. The phone is reportedly using a new under-display selfie camera technology. Generally, this type of camera produces average-quality photos. However, Xiaomi might have a few more surprises to overcome the problem.

Key specs for the smartphone are said to include a 1080p screen display, Snapdragon 888 SoC processor, and a 4,500 mAh battery.

Android Headline reported that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 might be preinstalled with Android 11 and MIUI 13 software. The smartphone is also predicted to be built with metal and glass or metal and ceramic, similar to the previous designs.

With all these high-end technologies installed, Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 might settle for a higher price than usual. The Notebook Check added that the smartphone might be priced at $930. Unfortunately, it is unclear if Xiaomi plans to release this new smartphone globally or confine it exclusively to China customers.

While many consumers are still hyped up with the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold announced early this year, the smartphone manufacturer is working on other alternative devices for their customers to choose from.

Users who prefer to stick to the traditional smartphone design but features a notch-less screen should definitely check out the rumored Xiaomi Mi Mix 4!

However, this update remains as leaks and rumors for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 smartphone. Information like this should be taken in with some level of suspicion. Details and specs are subject to change until Xiaomi makes its official release.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 rumors all point out that the smartphone's release date is scheduled to happen sometime this year.



