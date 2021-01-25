Xiaomi Mi Band 6: Leaks Spread Online, Including Features, Specs, and Capabilities of Upcoming Smartwatch

Xiaomi's Mi Band 6 has been reported to be currently on the works and will be the latest addition to the long line of Xiaomi's established smartwatches inclined with tracking fitness and physical activities of its users.

XDA Developers has reported that the claims of the band being developed by the company is on the roll came from new website called "Magical Unicorn." It has established itself a reputation of leaking some of Xiaomi's wearable tech as being seen on GeekDoing forums. The website has then confirmed that a new and upcoming device hidden through the moniker and codename of "Pangu," along with the model number of XMSH16HM is already being developed by Xiaomi.

Mi Band 6 Rumored Specs and Features

Codename "Pangu" has also been inclined on the inspection of the code related to the Zepp application - or the companion app which is also being the one supporting another brand and company of wearable tech namely Huami's Amazfit. Also, the leak that has been shared online also points out two of those which could be a part of the Mi Band 6 line-up, with the China variant (the XMSH16HM ONE) being equipped with the NFC, as well as another version (XMSH15HM) which will be released on a global scale which lacks the NFC feature.

Some other features of the Mi Band 6 have also been somehow revealed upon the release of the resource file available on the internet. It includes a SP02 sensor, as well as the support of Alexa - or the artificial intelligence (AI) developed and established by Amazon, which is the world's number one online shopping and market application and service today.

Another feature which could be seen as the most highlighted and presented through the leaks of the Mi Band 6 would be the built-in GPS, where most fans and critics of smartwatches worldwide might see as a big deal. It would also carry though the past animations and icons for the Success, Heart Rate, and Update capabilities of the smartwatch itself. It may come with a much wider and bigger screen being sized at around 1.1-inch as reported by Gizmo China, where much reworked watch faces could go along with the official release of the smartwatch.

Other Mi Band 6 Speculated Capabilities

The resource file has also listed the activities which could be done and performed upon using the Mi Band 6. It includes the likes of indoor fitness, indoor ice skating, HIIT, core training, stretching, stepper, gymnastics, pilates, street dance, dance, Zumba, cricket, bowling, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, badminton, boxing, and kickboxing.

The report caps off with the rumored possibility of the Mi Band 6 to set alarms right directly from the band itself. It also has the ability in which it could lock the screen even if the owner or the user is swimming, as well as the view sleep data can also be accessed from the band. The Pomodoro timer of the smartwatch on the other hand, can perform on a much better productivity rate.

