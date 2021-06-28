'Apex Legends' Loading Screen Stuck? Here's How to Fix Bug Without Uninstalling the Game

If you are getting frustrated with the "Apex Legends" infinite loading screen when you just want to start playing, don't worry, you're not alone.

The screen glitch is quite a common bug, DBLTAP said, and there are quite a few working solutions that can be easily and quickly performed without needing to go the drastic mile of uninstalling your game.

'Apex Legends' Infinite Loading Screen; How to Fix Bug That Leaves Loading Screen Stuck

7. Check if the servers are down

Before anything else, it would be best to check if the problem is on your end, or the gaming server's end.

Go ahead and check social media or other official channels for "Apex Legends." If other players are experiencing problems too, they would most likely post about it and developers will advise their community to wait for a fix.

6. Restart the game or your computer

It's an age-old trick but it should work for the most part. A simple restart can help fix any minor glitches and have your game running perfectly again.

Just close "Apex Legends" and all its related processes. After that, click the shortcut icon of the game to launch itself again. If the stuck screen persists, Partition Wizard said to go to the game's installation folder and launching it from the executable file instead.

You can also relaunch the gaming client, like Steam.

A restart of your computer can also resolve the problem in some cases.

5. Try to connect to a different lobby

DBLTAP suggested this as it could just be a congestion of your current lobby causing the delay.

4. Log out and log in back into your account and disconnect and reconnect your Wi-Fi

It could just be a connection issue.

3. Restart your internet router or modem

If you find that you have a Wi-Fi connection problem across other various devices and the problem can't be fixed with a rest, go ahead and talk to your internet service provider.

2. Check the physical files of the game

Steam has the function which allows players to run a check within seconds. First right-click on "Apex Legends" from the Gaming Library sidebar. From there, select "Properties" and then navigate to "Local Files." Find "Verify integrity of game files" and select that. If nothing seems amiss, try opening your game again.

1. Install the Latest patches for 'Apex Legends'

Developers regularly release new patches to help users resolve certain reported issues, Partition Wizard explained. Patches can also help improve gaming performance.

Some major patches force you to install them while others might fly by you unknowingly, so go ahead and check for updates and install any available updates. Restart the game and see if the problem persists.

Read Also: 'Valheim' Maypole Crafting Guide: Materials Needed, Rested Buffs and More

'Apex Legends' Loading Screen Bug Still Persists

If none of those fixes work, Partition Wizard suggested one other fix before going ahead and uninstalling your game altogether.

Flushing your DNS cache can be a great solution to the loading screen issue as it removes all the information stored in the cache and forces your computer to find new DNS information.

To do this, press Windows + R to invoke Run dialog. Input cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to run Command Prompt as administrator. Once you're in the command console, type the following commands one by one and press enter after each:

ipconfig /flushdns

ipconfig /registerdns

ipconfig /release

ipconfig /renew

netsh winsock reset

After completing all of that, restart your computer and launch the game as normal.

The "Apex Legends" Genesis Collection Event will start on June 29.

Related Article: Pirated 'GTA 5,' 'NBA 2K19' Games Infect PCs With Crypto-Mining Malware: How to Remove Crackonosh