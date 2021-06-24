'Valheim' Maypole Crafting Guide: Materials Needed, Rested Buffs and More

Popular Viking survival simulator "Valheim" has become an instant hit since its launch in early access at the start of the year for Windows and Linux.

Since its release, Swedish developer Iron Gate Studio has been focusing on enhancements to the game, including a new patch of bug fixes that were released on Wednesday.

The latest patch, Patch 0.155.7, focused on bug fixes and minor balancing tweaks. But the most remarkable part of the update is that it now enables players to build the "Valheim" maypole item, which would be perfect for the midsummer. This maypole can only be acquired previously in one of the abandoned villages in the game, PC Gamer noted.

'Valheim' Maypole Crafting Guide: Materials Needed and Rested Buffs It Gives

Maypoles are coveted items, adding to the comfort players receive when resting near one. Comfort would impact the "rested effect," which boosts XP gains together with health and stamina regeneration, PC Gamer added. The more the player is comfortable, the more they will benefit from their "rested" status.

As such, the ability to craft maypoles should help "Valheim" players in their quest to build up their bases and survive in such a hostile environment.

However, with this new capability, you are prone to attacks and could have your properties destroyed by monsters. With the new AI behind monsters, it would make them damage structures when they can't hit you, Comic Book reported.

Prior to the update, players could only craft Maypole by using the Debug mode. With the update, one could discover Maypole in the list of craftable items in the new workbench.

To craft the Maypole, you would need 10 pieces of wood, four dandelions, and four thistles, DualShockers posted.

'Valheim' Patch 0.155.7: Other Bug Fixes

Other bugs addressed in the new patch include an issue that had players' saves getting corrupted upon exit, as well as another in multiplayer sessions wherein players need to click on containers several times to open them.

The patch also corrects the game's AI, such as having Greydwarfs throw more precisely and farther. It also fixes the SFX volume settings' wrong decibel conversion. It also re-enables the Blob event, preventing bosses from running away from players.

While this patch may not come as exhilarating for avid "Valheim" players who are craving for new content, these bug fixes should make the game more enjoyable and trouble-free. Developers are currently building on the game's significant Hearth and Home update, which should allow a slew of major changes and updates to be integrated into "Valheim".

Reaction to the new patch is mixed, PC Gamer reported. Some users say Greydwarfs have already been so annoying, and transforming them to being more bothersome will increase player displeasure than actually enhancing the game. Some were peevish over Iron Gate Studio's pacing of major updates. One of four such updates that have been planned for this year will only arrive later in the summer.

The 0.155.7 patch is now live on Steam.

