'Fortnite' Crew Pack July 2021: How to Get Loki Outfit, Scepter Pickaxe, and Cape Back Bling!

The God of Mischief Loki is joining the "Fortnite" universe this July. The playable character looks promising, with his iconic gold and green anti-hero uniform. However, the mischievous god will not be on sale in the regular item shop. Instead, he will be a limited-access playable character to "Fortnite" subscribers only.

Loki, one of Marvel's most famous villains, is definitely an exciting addition to the "Fortnite" universe. The internet has been hyping up for his arrival ever since his appearance was first teased in the "Fortnite" loading screen. As seen from the tweet by @HYPEX, Loki's shadow is spotted with his battle armor and scepter.

Epic Games has officially released the details of Loki's release. The "Fortnite" Twitter account posted a 30-second video trailer for the new content and captioned it with: "Loki, Prince of Asgard, Odinson, the rightful King of Jotunheim, God of Mischief, now a part of the Fortnite Crew. Grab the July Crew Pack, including the Loki Laufeyson Outfit inspired by Marvel Studios' The Avengers starting July 1."

Loki, Prince of Asgard, Odinson, the rightful King of Jotunheim, God of Mischief, now a part of the Fortnite Crew 👑



Grab the July Crew Pack including the Loki Laufeyson Outfit inspired by Marvel Studios' The Avengers starting July 1.https://t.co/xJpSlauF3k pic.twitter.com/9KlBjAjH5X — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 28, 2021

As seen in the video trailer, Loki is riding in the "Fortnite" Battle Bus. His attempts to be friends with an inflatable companion, however, end up as a disaster with his scepter being naughtily misplaced.

Loki Outfit, Scepter Pickaxe, and Cape Back Bling

Epic Games announced that the "Fortnite" Crew Pack July 2021 will feature Loki Laufeyson himself. The pack description said it would include the following:

Loki Laufeyson Outfit

Loki's Cape Back Bling

Loki's Scepter Pickaxe

Chitauri Chariot Glider

Loki's Welcoming Loading Screen.

YouTuber Tabor Hill highlighted the "Chitauri Chariot Glider." He pointed out that this is the same floating platform Loki rode in "The Avengers (2012)" movie film. He also noted that the glider has a similar entrance animation to "The Guardians of Th Galaxy," The Milano glider.



Read Also: Pirated 'GTA 5,' 'NBA 2K19' Games Infect PCs With Crypto-Mining Malware: How to Remove Crackonosh

How to Get Loki Crew Pack July 2021

Unfortunately, Loki Laufeyson set is only available to "Fortnite" Crew subscribers. Cnet reported that "Fortnite Crew" is a $12 monthly subscription service that offers special outfits that are not available in the game's Item Shop, as well as Season 7 Battle Pass, and a 1,000 V-Bucks freebie. The freebie V-Bucks is received once a month during your billing date.

"Fortnite" Crew members could access Loki Laufeyson on the "Fortnite" Crew Pack July 2021 starting on June 30 at 8 PM ET.

"Fortnite" also offers an extra promo for players who want to join the "Fortnite" Crew subscribers. Since Crew members automatically get their Season Battle Pass, players who might have bought a Battle Pass before subscribing in this season will get a one-time 950 V-Buck return in their account.

Players who want to get the God of Mischief must sign up for the "Fortnite" Crew subscription! You can join now by following this link.

Related Article: 'Apex Legends' Loading Screen Stuck? Here's How to Fix Bug Without Uninstalling the Game