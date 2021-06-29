Dodge Muscle Cars Destroy Kia Stinger GT in Drag Race: Engine Specs, Top Speed and Race Results

YouTuber Sam CarLegion put the Kia Stinger GT AWD, Charger 392, and Challenger ScatPack 392 to a drag and roll race to see the difference in speed and performance. Results show that Dodge Muscle cars completely dominate against the Kia Stinger GT in all races.

The Stinger GT took the challenge against two known and very much-loved Dodge Muscle cars, the Challenger 392 and the Charger ScatPack.

The Stinger GT is a Korean manufactured car, popularly known for being fast and efficient at an affordable price. On the other hand, Dodge Muscle is an American classic car choice mainly featured for its big engine blocks.

Dodge Muscle Cars vs. Kia Stinger GT Engine Specs

Base stats for all three units will show a big difference. The Stinger GT comes with only 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque from a 3.3 L V6 engine. Its competitors have a higher power rating, with the Challenger 392 and its 485 horsepower producing 475 lb-ft of torque from a 6.4L V8 engine. The same engine is equipped in the Challenger ScatPack.

Also, note that in overall build, both Dodge Muscle cars are heavier compared to the Kia. This contributes to the overall performance of the car, especially at high speeds.

With all the cars reportedly running on stock, Dodge Muscle car units gain another edge since they focus their line-up on the drag strip races. Stinger GT, on the other hand, usually requires a lot of modification before racing. This often includes dyno tuning, adding superchargers, or additional turbos.

Top Speed and Race Results

As seen in the video clip, both Charger 392 and Challenger ScatPack quickly overtook the Stinger GT in all races (drag and roll).

Still, in the overview of these results, Stinger GT showed amazing potential. Although the Stinger GT did not pass its competitors, and ultimately it got left behind, a car with almost "100 horse power-less" still managed to race in high speeds against Dodge Muscle cars--and that's a pretty impressive feat.

Stinger GT pulled off this fantastic performance thanks to its AWD drivetrain and 8-speed automatic transmission. In comparison, both Dodge Muscle cars run on RWD systems paired with 8-speed automatics, which means less traction for launch controls.

When done right, the Stinger GT may get a head start (as seen in the video) but not enough to win any races.

Autoevolution reported the Kia Stinger GT AWD race against Charger 392 and Challenger ScatPack 392 shows some very predictable results, with the Stinger GT at the apparent disadvantage. Engine specs for the Dodge Muscle cars remain vastly superior in terms of horsepower and speed. However, Stinger GT also showed a lot of potential with its overall performance.

The Stinger GT might not be the winner, but it still managed to compete against classic Dodge Muscle models.

